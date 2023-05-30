Home » Sampdoria, chants against Ferrero and Garrone before the shareholders’ meeting
Sampdoria, chants against Ferrero and Garrone before the shareholders’ meeting

More than a thousand Sampdoria fans gathered in the headquarters of the Sampdoria club in Corte Lambruschini in Genoa to coincide with the start of the shareholders’ meeting. Fans hung a long banner that read “Free Sampdoria” and chanted against Massimo Ferrerowho with his ‘no’ to the negotiation is effectively blocking any hope of saving the club. Alessandro Barnaba, CEO of Merlyn, also took part in the meeting who had put forward a proposal to save the club which was later surpassed by Gestio Capital and Aser Group. Offers, in fact, rejected by Massimo Ferrero. “An incomprehensible no which jeopardizes the immediate future of the club, but which does not stop the will of Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani to pursue the objective of giving Sampdoria a brilliant future”, reads the press release from those directly involved. According to rumors, the offer made to the Rosan Trust which controls Samp’s shares is less than 30 million while the request is about 33 to guarantee two composition procedures.

Lanna’s words to the fans

Marco Lanna, who left the Sampdoria headquarters in the evening together with the members of the Board, gave a public speech to the fans present. In summary, the Sampdoria president He said there is a negotiation going on that they are trying to bring to fruition. If transfers don’t start by tomorrow evening, Sampdoria will be penalized by 4 points in the next championship if the club manages to be saved in the meantime. Meanwhile, the shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria has been postponed until tomorrow.

