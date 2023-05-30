Sampdoria, chants against Ferrero and Garrone before the shareholders’ meeting

More than a thousand Sampdoria fans gathered in the headquarters of the Sampdoria club in Corte Lambruschini in Genoa to coincide with the start of the shareholders’ meeting. Fans hung a long banner that read “Free Sampdoria” and chanted against Massimo Ferrerowho with his ‘no’ to the negotiation is effectively blocking any hope of saving the club. Alessandro Barnaba, CEO of Merlyn, also took part in the meeting who had put forward a proposal to save the club which was later surpassed by Gestio Capital and Aser Group. Offers, in fact, rejected by Massimo Ferrero. “An incomprehensible no which jeopardizes the immediate future of the club, but which does not stop the will of Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani to pursue the objective of giving Sampdoria a brilliant future”, reads the press release from those directly involved. According to rumors, the offer made to the Rosan Trust which controls Samp’s shares is less than 30 million while the request is about 33 to guarantee two composition procedures.