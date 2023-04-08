The numbers of Sampdoria and Cremonese

The Sampdoria is unbeaten in 12 of the 13 Serie A matches against Cremonese thanks to seven wins and five draws. The success against the Lombards on 24 October (1-0) is the first of three collected in the 22/23 competition by the blucerchiati and the only one in which they kept a clean sheet. There Sampdoria have lost each of their last three Serie A home games against newly promoted opponents (already a negative record for the club in the competition). Furthermore, in the two most recent ones he didn’t find the goal and only once did he record a longer streak of consecutive matches without goals against teams from Serie B: between April ’72 and December ’73 (five, in five draws goalless). Only Verona (five) has collected fewer away points than Cremonese in this Serie A (seven, the result of seven draws). The Lombard formation is in fact the one that has impacted the most external matches in the current tournament and one of the four, with Stuttgart, Verona and Almerìa, which they have not yet conquered a success away from home in the five main European leagues 22/23. Among the players who scored more than five goals in this Serie A, Daniel Ciofani (six and the one who played the least minutes (687). The striker, Cremonese’s top scorer in the current championship, has scored in his last two appearances and hasn’t participated in a goal in three games in a row in the tournament since April 2019 (with Frosinone). Right in 2019but in February, the his only goal against Sampdoriato the Ferraris.