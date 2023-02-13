In a hypothetical book on the mysteries and obscure places of Italian football, a specific chapter should be dedicated to Massimo Ferrero and to vampirization from the Sampdoriaa society progressively emptied of its own resources until you get one step away from the abyss. The spectrum of penalty in the standings seems to have been temporarily avoided thanks to the intervention of playerswho have decided to spread the balance of the variable part of their own fees in the coming months, allowing the company to proceed with the payment of the other pending payments relating to the monthly salaries of the quarter October-December 2022. With what money it is not known, given that the Ferrero family has never invested a single euro in the club. The perfect definition of the character was offered in December 2021 by the German newspaper Southgerman newspaper thus titrating an in-depth profile of Sampdoria’s majority shareholder: Buy the world without meanswhich can be translated as the “penniless man who buys the world“.

For a more effective understanding of the financial situation of Sampdoria, ilfattoquotidiano.it has contacted Roberto Albisettian expert on corporate matters, a university professor of finance and for 22 years a manager of the IFCthe finance company of the World Bank Group. “Society is hostage of an insolvent shareholder and today who commands are the bankswho want to minimize losses for i loans to the debtor in crisis. Ferrero’s misfortune befalls for transitive property on Sampdoria. The big problem is the mingling of Mr. Ferrero’s private businesses, all in difficulty, with Sampdoria’s asphyxiated financial survival lasting for four years. It takes a deus ex machina let him come, hold his nose and put the money in”.

The last one balance not at a loss to the Dorians dates back to 2018, closed with a profit of 12 million. Then it went to -13 million (2019), -14.3 (2020), -24 (2021) up to -25 estimated for 2022. In this period there has been an increase of both passive (180 million in 2018, 205 in 2021) which of theshort-term debtor all those debts to be paid within 12 months (136 million in 2019, 174 in 2021, with an estimate of 200 million for 2022), compared to one asset structure remained almost unchanged (45 million in 2018, 49 in 2022). A unsustainable disproportion without an adequate intervention of the property through a recapitalization. But the Ferreros have always borrowed money, as shown by the entry concerning i debts about bankswhich went from 9 million in 2018 to over 71 of 2021, and to other lenders (16 million in 2018, 23 in 2021).

In between was the Covid-19which while on the one hand brought down the great source of revenues of Sampdoria, or the player trading (75 million in revenues in 2018, 6 in 2021), on the other hand it allowed Ferrero and the company to breathe thanks to access to concessions and support measures implemented by the state. Above all the loan STEALING (Special Section for Export Credit Insurance), or a secured loan from the State to the banks, with the former intended to take over from the debtor in the event of the latter’s insolvency, and therefore risk-free for the banks. Sampdoria asked and got more 65 million euros Of financing backed by a SACE guarantee, but this new injection of money from outside has brought thefinancial debt net to over 90 million euroshigher than both the value of net turnover and the value of production. An unsurprising outcome when the only strategy is to pay off debts by making more debts.

The word hostage it was not used by chance by Albisetti. In addition to the large liabilities mentioned above, which are already unattractive in themselves for a potential investor, there is also a weak governancerepresented by the three Board of directors changed in the last four years and made up largely of people directly from the ownership (Ferrero and his accountant Gianluca Vidal), and above all the aforementioned interrelationship between the credits of the entrepreneurial world of Ferrero and Sampdoria. This last crucial point deserves an explanation. In the 2021 financial statements there is an item that any investor will observe very carefully, and it is the one relating to relationships with related parties. In 2020 a by Vidal was created a trustnamed Roseto manage Ferrero’s personal insolvency risks, removing the shares of Sampdoria from the Holding Max, owned by the family, to “isolate” Sampdoria from any possible proceeding by the holding company. But the shares of the holding company merged into the Rosan trust Sports and Entertainmentthe box that originally held the club, which in the first item concerns, in fact, the majority share package of Sampdoria, and in the second the film companies by Ferrero, among which there is the Eleven Financecurrently in default and one step away from the bankruptcy process. This means that the proceeds from the Sampdoria share package could go to satisfy the creditors of the “related party”, i.e. Eleven Finance. Investing money with the risk that one part will be used to plug the holes of another company does not seem exactly attractive.

The missed opportunity at Sampdoria was Ferrero’s refusal to sell to the fund sponsored by Gianluca Vialli which he had placed on the table 70 million eurosplus debt collection. A figure which, however, the current Dorian owner had deemed insufficient. But without a new shareholder willing to capitalize, the creditors (read the banks) will not accept any renovation of debt, because their goal is minimize losses selling the only remaining assets, i.e. the players, nor are they interested in becoming owners of the club. Ferrero’s proposal to give in gage Sampdoria’s actions to obtain a new loan is, according to Albisetti, “imaginative, because for the counterparty it is too high a risk and Mr. Ferrero’s reputation weighs heavily. Not to mention that the shares pledged today are worth a fraction of last year’s. The creditors of his insolvent companies and those of Sampdoria will no longer give him credit, even guaranteed by actions. Many of them want to get cheap properties of his two companies, which he thought he could keep quiet with the promise of the proceeds from the sale of Sampdoria”.

In this story full of shadows, which began with a sale where the seller had actually paid – the Garrone family – and not the buyer (Ferrero had received the club with an inheritance of 65 million between zeroed debts, money for management and surety), then there is the chapter concerning the immobilism of Serie A League e Football AssociationBetween bland controls and verification interventions once it pulping of society was in place, disguised through the practice of books cooking, or the adjustment of the accounts so as not to result in losses exceeding one third of the assets. Instead none was ever started accounting inspection external, preferring the traditional policy of exceptionsuseful only in postponing an epilogue that seemed already written since, in 2016Ferrero had negotiated a sentence to 22 months due to the bankruptcy of the airline Livingston. The conclusion is bitter. “As a fan of the Sampdoria team – concludes Albisetti – I say that no one will give us the rescue of Sampdoria, because since 2019 no one has managed to convince Ferrero to step aside to save the prestige of the company. Money teaches. This is why I have always said and reiterated that, obtorto neck, something on the table must also remain for Mr. Ferrero “. The “penniless” who holds a historic Serie A club hostage, from intangible value very high, and that no one bothered to stop.