Sampdoria, Edoardo Garrone: ‘Ferrero made a mistake, plan Barnaba or Serie D’

In an interview with Telenord, the former president of Sampdoria Edoardo Garrone spoke of the transfer of the club to Massimo Ferrero: “It was a mistake, Ferrero has gotten worse than he initially proposed.” Furthermore, according to Garrone, “if the Barnaba plan fails, Sampdoria will be left with nothing but bankruptcy and Serie D”

“The sale of Sampdoria to Massimo Ferrero was a mistake. I found myself between the anvil of my family’s estate and the hammer of public reactions: I had to choose the anvil. But I made a further mistake, making an act of excessive trust in whoever proposed this solution to me”. Thus the former owner and president of Sampdoria, Edward Garronein an interview with the Ligurian television station Telenord talking about the corporate situation of the Ligurian club and what had been the change of ownership to Massimo Ferrero in June 2014. “It may seem strange, but Ferrero has gotten worse than he initially proposed: football can go to the head. I monitored the first budgets and saw that things were going well, beyond the growing at least picturesque performances of the character”.

“There are laws that must be respected” Then the negotiation with Gianluca Vialli together with the magnates Knaster and Dinan with Garrone who said important words: “That’s why in the square among the fans I stated that Sampdoria was a contestable asset and if Ferrero hadn’t sold then he would have been crazy… I also uttered another sentence, it’s true: I’ll do everything in my power, if I need to tomorrow, not to let it fail. Which is different from saying as long as I’m here it won’t fail. There are rules, laws and they must be respected“.



See also Inter: Lukaku and Brozovic, the national teams to regain their polish read also The calendar of the fight for salvation

“You can’t make investments at a loss and Sampdoria is” Now the actuality is the hypothesis that leads to Alexander Barnabas Of Merlyn Partners who had already moved in December, a project that was also embraced by the Garrone family to save the club in extremis: “To those who grossly claim that I should do it by giving the money Ferrero misses the fact that the law does not allow you to make investments at a loss. And Sampdoria is. Not only us but no one will ever be able to carry out such an operation, outside the norms. Because of this if the Barnaba plan fails, Sampdoria will only be left with bankruptcy and Serie D“.

fight salvation The big names at risk of relegation in Europe In the top 5 European leagues, many teams with a glorious past risk relegation. Sampdoria and Verona in Italy are just the latest cases: among the formations at risk there is also Cavani’s Valencia who could say goodbye to La Liga after 35 seasons. The full list In their eleventh consecutive season in Serie A, Sampdoria sees the abyss around the corner. Back from the draw against Lecce, Stankovic’s team (replaced Marco Giampaolo after the eighth matchday) is 10 points away from the safety zone with 8 days to go .

. The future is a puzzle given the corporate difficulties of recent years. Those are golden times for a club that boasts a Scudetto and 16 total appearances in UEFA competitions See also Salvation race in Serie A: the teams in the running and the match schedule