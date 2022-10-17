The former patron of Sampdoria showed up in Genoa, arousing the indignation of the Sampdoria supporters. President Lanna avoided any contact by moving away from his post

Ten months later, Massimo Ferrero returned to the city. A cumbersome and improvised presence, his, in a very difficult moment at the club and team level. But the former patron, surprisingly, arrived tonight after the match had begun in the VIP grandstand of the Ferraris, in one of the most lateral skyboxes, to follow the match between the Sampdoria and Roma. It is said that at the time of his arrival, President Lanna and another of the councilors of the current Board of Directors moved to another area to continue following the race avoiding to remain in contact with the former president, who had been missing from Genoa since 5 last December, the day before his arrest in Milan.

Voices — Already on the eve of the match against Monza the word had spread in the city that he could return to the Ligurian capital, and to … dissuade him on the occasion a large group of Sampdoria fans had gathered under the hotel in the eastern city where the team (again entrusted to Giampaolo) was in retreat. As soon as the news spread at the stadium, heavy insults against the former patron were raised from the southern steps, while some supporters present at the stadium tried – without success – to approach the VIP stand, now very armored in a climate of strong tension. . Also because the story of the sale of the club (ownership is always in the hands of the Ferrero family, while the trustee is the legal owner of the company) is becoming an endless catchphrase. See also Presentation behind closed doors for Silvestri and Samrdzic

Epilogue — The growing tension in the stands, even in the sectors of the stadium closest to the VIP grandstand, led to the decision of the police to have Ferrero away from the stadium with an impressive escort at 19.50, when the recovery had started about fifteen minutes ago. . In the meantime, outside the grandstand dozens of riot police officers had been brought together, together with a large group of stewards, to avoid the possible contact of the former patron with the fans, in an atmosphere that has now become incandescent. Already on the occasion of the match against Monza, Ferrero had been “advised” not to go to Genoa for fear of accidents. This time, however, he decided differently.

October 17, 2022 (change October 17, 2022 | 20:09)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

