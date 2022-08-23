So much intensity of Sampdoria tonight against Juve and first point in the standings won by the Ligurians who have risked on a few occasions. Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo commented on Dazn’s microphones on the performance of his team after the “Ferraris” match. “A game of great intensity and team spirit with my people who were always on track. It was a very hard game and we ended up exhausted with minimal physical resources. Absolute self-denial and in the end we bring home a great result after a great match. performance that gives us confidence and makes us work well. Colley was amazing like the other team mates. We don’t defend individually and Omar struggled at the beginning. But I also consider Murru a starter and I have two great defenders. “