The words of the Sampdoria coach after the knockout in Verona

The third league defeat in five games sent Sampdoria plunging into the standings in the middle of the relegation zone. In Verona against Hellas yet another disappointing performance by a team that seems to be in crisis. Coach Marco Giampaolo to Dazn’s microphones commented on the performance of his boys: “We lost a crazy game because we were in control after taking the lead. After we didn’t think and we weren’t good at managing the difficulties, suffering the comeback of the Venetians. . I don’t feel like giving responsibility to the team because there was a commitment. Unfortunately we pay dearly for five minutes of madness where we were not good at managing our mental resources. Unlike the knockout against Salernitana, this match my team played it until the end. It was a dirty and physical game where I complain only for the mismanagement of those crucial moments of the match. The games then slide to a different plane if you are not in full control. “

