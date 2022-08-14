Home Sports Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “Undeserved defeat. Penalized by arbitration decision “
Sports

Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “Undeserved defeat. Penalized by arbitration decision “

by admin
Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “Undeserved defeat. Penalized by arbitration decision “

The comment of the Sampdoria coach after the 2-0 knockout against Atalanta

Defeat at the Serie A debut of Sampdoria beaten at home by Atalanta. A 2-0 knockout that Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo commented on Dazn’s microphones: “I am disappointed and disheartened after an undeserved defeat. My Sampdoria was penalized by a wrong referee decision that came after the Var consultation. they made a great performance in front of a great Atalanta, but we would have deserved a positive result. The collective performance satisfies me despite the defeat, but this must make us angry because there is no way to lose a match like this and among other things in front of ours fantastic crowd. It was an intense and always dynamic race and it’s a great pity to have lost it like that. I liked the team and even when I changed the form to a more offensive one, we were tidy and dangerous. Quagliarella was good at create two chances in 20 ‘. I believe in this group of players but a positive result tonight would have given us an important injection of confidence but we will do everything to avoid lose it despite defeat “. In seven days the match against Juventus and Giampaolo hopes for redemption: “Juventus are a difficult opponent but the matches must be played hoping to achieve results. We will have a little more poison after these episodes today”.

13 August – 21:23

© breaking latest news

See also  Horacio Pagani: this is how his hypercars are born

You may also like

La Voghe does not disfigure Parisi against Sangiuliano...

Frisbee paddle board camping is here, please shoot...

The essence of every sporting event is in...

At the European Championships it is the day...

The Chinese men’s basketball team is more behind...

Marino anger after AC Milan-Udinese: “Illogical penalty against...

“eFootball 2022” will be renamed game assets and...

Monza-Turin 1-2: Miranchuk, Sanabria and Dany Mota, Juric...

Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup China reverses South Korea...

Serie B: results Cittadella-Pisa, Como-Cagliari, Palermo-Perugia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy