Defeat at the Serie A debut of Sampdoria beaten at home by Atalanta. A 2-0 knockout that Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo commented on Dazn’s microphones: “I am disappointed and disheartened after an undeserved defeat. My Sampdoria was penalized by a wrong referee decision that came after the Var consultation. they made a great performance in front of a great Atalanta, but we would have deserved a positive result. The collective performance satisfies me despite the defeat, but this must make us angry because there is no way to lose a match like this and among other things in front of ours fantastic crowd. It was an intense and always dynamic race and it’s a great pity to have lost it like that. I liked the team and even when I changed the form to a more offensive one, we were tidy and dangerous. Quagliarella was good at create two chances in 20 ‘. I believe in this group of players but a positive result tonight would have given us an important injection of confidence but we will do everything to avoid lose it despite defeat “. In seven days the match against Juventus and Giampaolo hopes for redemption: “Juventus are a difficult opponent but the matches must be played hoping to achieve results. We will have a little more poison after these episodes today”.