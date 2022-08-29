A very heavy defeat for Sampdoria at Arechi. Sampdoria team annihilated by Salernitana who won 4-0. The technician Marco Giampaolo at the microphones of Sky analyzed the performance of his team with so much bitterness in his mouth. “Today’s game is incommentable. We have sinned of presumption and humility and a team like ours cannot afford it. So for us it is hard. The opponent has outclassed us in everything and we have to do mea culpa. I have a hard time making one. technical evaluation considering that on a mental level we missed. Salernitana’s first goal was clearly offside but we cannot complain when you come out beaten with such a heavy passive. We did not score in the league but I am more worried about the lack of performance this evening. It was a match with an opponent of the same level and you can’t lose so clearly. Character, motivation and wrong approach, on the other hand in matches like these you have to froth blood. Tonight’s defeat calls everything into question, after the good done against Juventus . We got out of Arechi very badly and now we all have to shut up and take responsibility. I expected another worthy performance but instead it wasn’t. “