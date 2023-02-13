Home Sports Sampdoria-Inter 0-0: video e highlights
Sampdoria-Inter 0-0: video e highlights

by admin
Sampdoria-Inter 0-0: video e highlights

Another unexpected misstep by the Nerazzurri in 2023 after those against Monza and Empoli. In Marassi, Sampdoria is the protagonist of a gritty and attentive match, in which the performances of Audero and Zanoli stand out. In Inter, Lautaro, particularly inaccurate in front of goal, and Gosens, who squandered the chance from 1′, disappoint. Calhanoglu did well instead, very active and dangerous with his shots from distance SAMPDORIA 0-0 INTER: HIGHLIGHTS

