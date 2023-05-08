Sampdoria is mathematically relegated to Serie B

After the 2-0 defeat against Udinese, Sampdoria are mathematically relegated to Serie B. With four matches of Serie A football still to be played, Sampdoria are in fact bottom with 17 points, 13 less than Verona, who at the he is currently in 17th place, the last one to avoid relegation. This season Sampdoria had serious corporate problems and in the league they had a complicated and disappointing season, first with coach Marco Giampaolo and then with Dejan Stankovic. Sampdoria have only won three league games so far, with 20 goals scored and 61 conceded.

Sampdoria’s last relegation to Serie B was at the end of the 2010-11 season. A few days ago Genoa, the other team from Genoa, had obtained promotion to Serie A, one year after relegation to Serie B.