Home Sports Sampdoria, Lanna’s anger: “The referees must tell if they want us in Serie B”
Sports

Sampdoria, Lanna’s anger: “The referees must tell if they want us in Serie B”

by admin
Sampdoria, Lanna’s anger: “The referees must tell if they want us in Serie B”

The Sampdoria president was very harsh after Colley’s goal disallowed: “Before the hand ball, Gabbiadini was pushed. I don’t want to think of a plan but too many things don’t add up”

Colley’s disallowed goal, which would have given Sampdoria a last-gasp draw, didn’t go down well with Marco Lanna. The blucerchiato president is very harsh: “It is yet another refereeing wrong against us, the refereeing class tell us if we have to go to Serie B, in the event we will act accordingly. Also last Sunday against Napoli we were given a penalty against and we we’ve never had one in favor. Tonight the referee whistled for handball when Gabbiadini was pushed.” Then, again from the microphones of Sky, he added: “If the referees want to put us in difficulty, they should tell us. We are all very angry, this year we have suffered many episodes against, I don’t want to think of a plan but there are too many things that they come back”

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 23:33)

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie A women: Milan starts again, Sassuolo ko. Festa Sampdoria, in the lead with Fiorentina

You may also like

Serie A: Empoli 1-0 Sampdoria, Ebuehi’s goal in...

Australian Open, Berrettini makes his debut against Murray

Palermo-Sampdoria and the ghost of Barbera: it’s Matteo...

Brescia, sacked Aglietti: Clotet returns

Kessie and Brozovic, Depay and Correa: here is...

Neymar in the storm, L’Equipe gives him 3...

Cycling, calendar and teams for 2023: from Australia...

La Voghe makes up for two goals and...

Cycling, the Corratec challenges the big ones with...

Braaf e Zeefuik al Verona, okay a breve....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy