The Biancocelesti close to victory thanks to Ciro’s goal, but the Sampdoria striker ruins the evening for Sarri’s men. Thus the engagement with Roma in first place fades

From our correspondent Filippo Grimaldi

Lazio escapes the primacy, ahead with Immobile in the first half and reached in the 47th minute of the recovery from the goal by Gabbiadini who definitively comes out of the nightmare, again scoring almost eight months after the last goal and then the long stop due to injury . The host advantage had been propitiated by a magical heel from Milinkovic in the first half that surprised the Sampdoria defense and opened a highway for Immobile’s right that pierced Audero. But there is much more in this challenge of the Ferraris that had to serve to understand, in addition to what the numbers have certified so far, how authentic the state of grace of the Biancocelesti was thanks to a well-run game system and a lightness in the maneuver. beautiful to look at and profitable. Sampdoria finds a smile again after the four goals collected in Salerno, which thus finds the first goal in the league in addition to a heavy point. A useful step forward to show that the Sampdoria, the real ones, had seen each other against Atalanta and Juventus. On the final result, for Giampaolo’s team, however (and not a little) the penalty not granted in the first half due to a kick by Marusic on Quagliarella weighs heavily. A Sampdoria revolutionized by the Sampdoria coach: surprise Murillo in the center of the defense, space for Verre holder with the captain Quagliarella preferred in attack to Caputo. See also Football, Cagliari in crisis: from Wednesday all in retreat

PERFECT SYNCHRONISMS — Hosts and biancocelesti with the same form, a basic 4-3-3 that turns into 4-5-1 in the non-possession phase, where the offensive terminals remain Quagliarella and Immobile. But the quality is different, the guests’ maneuvering is better and smoother for a long time. Start with Lazio in possession, Sampdoria with Léris and Sabiri very high on the outside lanes in support of Quagliarella, on the other front Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni in support of the captain. Colley unravels dangerous situations, and Anderson from the right (8 ‘) cuts the area with a ball on which Immobile fails to catch by a whisker. Marusic keeps Léris low, Samp in trouble. Audero is decisive (14 ‘) by raising a shot from Felipe Anderson in the corner. But Giampaolo’s men are too light, almost fearful. And when there is the right ball, as happens on Augello’s cross, Léris wastes everything. On the restart here is the one to zero Lazio with Immobile (15th career goal to Sampdoria, the opponent against whom he has scored the most). It is a Lazio that goes to memory: Audero super once again on Zaccagni, then Immobile hits the post.

TOUCH FORBIDDEN — Sampdoria in difficulty, who can not stretch. But when he does, like on 28 ‘, he has no luck. On a throw from Rincon fouled by Romagnoli, Marusic crosses Quagliarella on the diagonal in the area and the Sampdoria striker falls to the ground. The left foot of the biancoceleste goes on the right foot of the Sampdoria captain. Endless protests, game stopped for a long time, Aureliano who does not change his opinion even after the on-field review, and inevitably the atmosphere overheats. Sampdoria puts pride in it: Luis Alberto misses a restart, Quagliarella sends to the side. And again he, on an uncertainty of Zaccagni, forces Provedel to deviate for a corner. Lazio try to lower the pace to go to the break ahead and do so without too much difficulty, recalling Felipe Anderson (who was injured after 40 seconds from the start) for Pedro before the halfway point. See also Ferrero Merlino and Luciani pull the Bosconerese

MODULE CHANGE — In the second half, Giampaolo goes back to the old days: 4-3-1-2, Sabiri playmaker behind the Quagliarella-Caputo duo, who took over from Léris, but hosts who are in flames. Lazio continues to hold the game in hand, with excessive match management that at a distance seems to be the only flaw of the Biancocelesti, perhaps not very cynical when they would have had the opportunity to close the match. Sampdoria tries again with Rincon (17 ‘), Provedel says no. The entry of Djuricic (outside Verre) gives vivacity to the median, but Sarri’s team does not lose lucidity, keeps the departments short and manages until halfway through the second half to defuse the Dorian attempts. Giampaolo, however, keeps his team in the game, gives space to Gabbiadini, for a highly applauded Quagliarella, and to Villar for Vieira. Sarri responds by recalling Luis Alberto, Zaccagni and Cataldi (in Basic, Cancellieri and Marco Antonio), but it is obvious that such an unbalanced Sampdoria gives space to Lazio. Final with the most elongated teams and the widest spaces start the action of the Dorian peer. Cancellieri loses a ball on the trocar and Rincon’s advance triggers Gabbiadini, who slips between Patric and Marusic, beating Provedel. Sarri chews bitter, Sampdoria comes out of the nightmare: among other things, with an extra Winks, from tomorrow, and that’s no small feat.

August 31, 2022 (change August 31, 2022 | 20:52)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

