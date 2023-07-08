Sampdoria, Mancini returns: but he is the son Andrea and will have a role in the club

The official announcements continue in Serie A: Acerbi was redeemed by Inter, Gagliardini at Monza, Brescianini from Milan at Frosinone and Mulattieri at Sassuolo. Lucca is a new Udinese striker. Bakker and Kolasinac to Atalanta, Frattesi goes to Inter, Luka Romero to Milan, Juve have announced the arrival of Weah. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

FRANCESCO ACERBI to INTER (from Lazio)

Inter have formalized the purchase of Francesco Acerbi from Lazio. The central defender, after last season’s loan, moved permanently to the Nerazzurri club.

ROBERTO GAGLIARDINI at MONZA (as a free agent)

The signing of the midfielder by the Brianza club is official. New adventure, therefore, for Gagliardini after 7 and a half years at Inter: the former Nerazzurri has signed an annual contract with Monza, with an option to renew under certain conditions

SAMUELE MULATTIERI to SASSUOLO (from Inter)

Sassuolo continues to work on young players who have secured the services of Samuele Mulattieri, a striker born in 2000 from Inter. Last season, Mulattieri played for Frosinone (on loan) making 29 league appearances and scoring 12 goals. It comes outright

