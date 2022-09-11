Rossoneri in ten for the whole second half: Leao sent off. Djuricic responds to the goal of Messias, the final goal of the 2-1 is found by the French striker from the spot (hands of Villar)

Back in the lead, together with Napoli. With heart and character, Milan moved to Genoa, playing in ten all the second half (red to Leao). It ends 2-1 against a strong-willed Sampdoria, as always happens against the big players in this championship, despite the uncomfortable seat in the relegation zone. Waiting for Atalanta who can return to the lead on their own tomorrow, the Rossoneri climb to 14 points and engage Spalletti at the top of the standings, with the direct clash at San Siro scheduled for Sunday 18 September.

Two goals, indeed one — Compared to Inter and Napoli, in the first part of the match Milan seems to pay less for the efforts of the Champions League, in terms of brilliance. And this despite the absence of Origi due to muscle fatigue, which imposes overtime on Giroud as a center forward. If the Frenchman was not in a millimeter offside on the goal canceled by De Ketelaere (bad output of Audero pardoned by the Var), or if the two chances that happen to him in the area at the end of the first half turned into goals, the Rossoneri would probably close the conversation. already in the first half. Instead, Giampaolo can hope for the former tripping for a long time, because the Devil returns to the field ahead of only one goal, the one scored by Messias in the 6 ‘. The combination that leads the Brazilian to the winning bar is splendid: Leao breaks through on the left, the ball in the area worked first by Giroud and then by De Ketelaere, again Leao who receives and triggers Messias for the 1-0. Equally beautiful is Djuricic’s right-footed shot a little later: full crossbar, the best Sampdoria chance in the first 45 minutes. See also The Taishan League must switch channels as soon as possible to win the FA Cup finals in a single game.

Leao shock — The recovery begins and the game changes in the most unpredictable way. Leao, already warned, looks for a flying overhead and involuntarily hits Ferrari’s face with his foot: second yellow and Milan in ten. A shock for the Rossoneri, a further injection of confidence for Sampdoria, which reaped the benefits in the 57th minute. It is Djuricic who detonates the Ferraris, perfectly finding the time of the deadlift on Augello’s cross and beating Maignan.

Giroud takes care of it — The merit of Milan is that they do not lose their heads. The Rossoneri reposition themselves with a 3-4-1-1 that does not affect their chances of quickly reversing the action and attacking, despite the numerical inferiority. And in these situations, Theo’s tears acquire even more thickness. However, we need an episode that changes the inertia of the match again, and punctually arrives with a Sampdoria gift: Villar’s hands on a header from Giroud, another Var check and we go to the spot. The Rossoneri number 9 is in charge of the serve: 2-1 in the 67th minute.

Verre pole — From then on it is a sporting battle, vehement, exciting. Sampdoria on the attack, Milan to defend themselves with their teeth. Even with Vranckx, who made his debut in an eventful situation. The Sampdoria try with impetus and almost manage to equalize again: Maignan says no twice to Gabbiadini in the same action, and in the middle there is the post hit by Verre. It is the last real thrill of the match: Milan celebrates, Pioli rejoices. And Giampaolo loses his head just before the final whistle: reaction against the referee Fabbri, red cards fall. See also Antonius will be the first torchbearer at the torch-gathering ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week_Greece

September 10, 2022 (change September 10, 2022 | 23:00)

