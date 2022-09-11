The Portuguese sent off at the start of the second half: decisive technology also on the penalty for the Rossoneri

Three key episodes in the slow motion of Sampdoria-Milan.

OFFSIDE GIROUD, NO GOALS — At 21 ‘De Ketelaere would score his first official goal in the Milan shirt, but after a long consultation with Var Fabbri cancels. The offside position sanctioned is not that of the Belgian, but the initial one of Giroud who, starting in an irregular position for a matter of centimeters, influences the rejection of Alex Ferrari, who will then trigger Leao’s play for De Ketelaere.

LEAO EXPELLED — Milan in 10 from 2 ‘of the second half due to the expulsion of Leao for a double yellow card. The Portuguese takes his first yellow card in the 17 ‘after a swing on Bereszynski. The red arrives at minute 47: Leao looks for a difficult overhead kick in the Sampdoria area and hits Alex Ferrari in the forehead. Violent blow and second yellow card in terms of regulation.

MILAN PENALTY — Var also protagonist on the penalty for Milan: in the 65th minute Fabbri did not detect Villar’s hand touch on Giroud’s header, but the intervention of the Var led to the assignment of the penalty, then transformed by the French.

