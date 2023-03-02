Home Sports Sampdoria, no bankruptcy petition for 120 days
Good news arrives at Sampdoria. The court of Genoa accepted the request for a negotiated settlement. In other words, no one for the next 120 days will be able to file for bankruptcy against the Sampdoria club (i.e. until the end of June). The hope, of course, is that in these 4 months an internal solution can be defined to resolve the corporate issues or alternatively find a possible buyer. For now, Sampdoria is safe, as they testify the papers of the provision of the court of Genoa published by Telenord that we propose below.

