Sampdoria officially relegated to Serie B

Under the threat of bankruptcy, Sampdoria had very little chance of playing again in Serie A next season. Its fate was sealed on Monday evening, on the 34th day, since the Genoa club, bottom of the Italian Championship, lost against Udinese (0-2) and is mathematically relegated to Serie B, the Italian D2, after eleven years in a row of presence in the elite. US Cremonese and La Spezia are the other two teams currently eligible for relegation.