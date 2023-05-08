Home » Sampdoria officially relegated to Serie B
Sports

by admin
Under the threat of bankruptcy, Sampdoria had very little chance of playing again in Serie A next season. Its fate was sealed on Monday evening, on the 34th day, since the Genoa club, bottom of the Italian Championship, lost against Udinese (0-2) and is mathematically relegated to Serie B, the Italian D2, after eleven years in a row of presence in the elite. US Cremonese and La Spezia are the other two teams currently eligible for relegation.

At the same time, a little higher in the standings, Empoli dominated Salernitana (2-1).

