The attacker is still without goals this season

Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic said last Sunday after the match against Atalanta that Fabio Quagliarella he has been held back this season by an injury that has forced him to miss training. Indeed the tip of Castellamare di Stabia, which is gone scored in 17 seasons in Serie A, in this one it is still dry. Today the attacker feels ready to lend a hand to the Sampdoria team fighting for salvation. Here’s what he confided to Sky Sport: “In order to score goals, you need instinct above all, the attacker thrives on that. This year I’m waiting for the goal, Samp needs my goals to save themselves. I have to be decisive, this is one of my goals even at 40. I had an injury, I was out for 40 days during preparation and this affected the season. I hope to give my contribution and score as soon as possible, we need confidence in attack. There is still time and we must believe in it“.

“Never give up” — “If I achieve personal satisfaction, it means I’m helping Sampdoria. The goal is to reach them as soon as possible. There are many young players in the group, we try to help them both on and off the pitch. It’s normal, helping them is like helping the whole system. I would like to relive my entire career, which I am proud of. I’ve had ups and downs, like everyone else. I am serene, this is the most important thing. I would have preferred to be in a more serene ranking position, but we have to face situations head-on. Before they kill us, we have to react.” See also World Cup: Messi surpasses Batistuta and Rossi and reaches Matthaus

“Salvation to be celebrated in Genoa” — “I would like to celebrate salvation here in Genoa. I haven’t decided yet futureI will talk about it in a few months. I’ll have to put everything on the table and decide at 360 degrees, I’ll do it in total autonomy. Now I only think about helping the team, which is in a complicated situation. We have crazy fans who always cheer us on, we have to treasure them to save ourselves.”

“Exceptional Samp fans” — “What happened is to be condemned (bullet delivered to the club headquarters on Sunday, ed). Here people incite and protest, but in a civilized way. It is a single episode, because the fans are outstanding. As players we can’t say anything, they support us because they see how much we fight on the pitch. It’s a complicated situation, there have been dynamics that bring you down. I can only thank them, they never let us weigh errors and rankings and we would like give him a deserved joy”.

January 31st – 3.23pm

