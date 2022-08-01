In the last few days, all of a sudden, the interest in the transfer market on Mikkel seems to have sparked Damsgaardalso thanks to the offer of Brentford for the player. To push for this negotiation is the coach of the English, the compatriot of Damsgaard Thomas Frank. Obviously at home Sampdoria there are no non-transferable ones. All of them can be sold at the right price, and Damsgaard also falls into this category: budgetary needs and the need to navigate on sight until a possible sale impose sacrifices. The Sampdoria idea would not be to sell Damsgaard at all costs, so much so that the English proposal was rejected to the senderbut with a footnote.

MATCHING OFFER – The figure considered adequate by the Sampdoria for a sale of the player is around 25 million euros. Obviously, the drop point could be lower, around 20-22. This would allow a decent capital gain because Damsgaard still has almost 8 million in the balance sheet, and it should be remembered that Nordsjaelland (to which Sampdoria still has to pay a 3.5 million tranche for the Danish player) boasts a 12% on any future capital gains. But Brentford, by raising the fixed part of the previous rejected offer (11 million plus 7 bonuses), reaching around 13-14 plus 7 variable part, could convince Corte Lambruschini, and for Damsgaard the doors of the Premier would open. Furthermore, the need to test the player’s condition after the injury that lasted almost a year should not be forgotten.

GIAMPAOLO – And the position of Giampaolo? The Sampdoria technician, of course, does not push for a sale of the Danish wizard, having had the opportunity to appreciate Damsgaard’s technical means. Against Besiktas he only used him while the match was in progress due to a physical condition still to be refined, but he would appreciate to be able to work on him to scorn it and bring it to the explosion, as done in the past in several similar situations. Giampaolo has absolutely not explicitly asked for the sale of the talented class of 2000. The coach, always a business manager, when asked about it, made it known that he would accept a possible sale, as long as he is numerically replaced by an equally titular player in a short time. This is the main condition of the coach from Bellinzona. At Sampdoria, therefore, there are hours of reflection, waiting for a response from across the Channel. With Damsgaard’s future still in the balance, and a permanence that is anything but written.