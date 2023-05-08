Sampdoria relegated to Serie B – breaking latest news

Of Gregory Spigno

The defeat against Udinese, 2-0, goals from Pereyra and Masina, decreed the arithmetic relegation of Sampdoria to Serie B: Stankovic’s team picked up 17 points in 34 games

By now it had become only a matter of time, the defeat against Udinese decreed the arithmetical condemnation of Sampdoria in Serie B. Sottil’s team won 2-0 with goals from Pereyra and Masina. One season, that of the Sampdoria team, born badly under the guidance of Marco Giampaolo and continued perhaps even worse by his successor, Dejan Stankovicwho failed to give the turn that the management expected from him and from the players.

The pitiless numbers The numbers photograph a nightmare year: barely 17 points collected in 34 days championship — only three victories —, worst attack with 20 goals scored and worst defense with 61 goals collected. Sampdoria’s last relegation dates back to the 2010-11 season, when, also on that occasion, two different coaches took turns on the bench: first Mimmo Di Carlo, then Alberto Cavasin. Curiously, it was Genoa who condemned the blucerchiati to relegation that year – albeit not arithmetically – at the end of a fiery derby decided in the 97th minute by Mauro Boselli. The date? Exactly twelve years ago, from 8 May 2011 to 8 May 2023. Sampdoria then hit the promotion goal just a year later, finishing in 6th place in Serie B but winning the play-off mini-championship led by Nicola Pozzi in Varese.

The debts of the club Today's story is different, because if in that case the club could count on a solid ownership (Edoardo Garrone was still at the top of the company, accused of being among the main culprits of the current difficult situation), Sampdoria's future seems all 'nothing but rosy. The debt situation would exceed i 200 million euros of debt, very heavy deadlines (including the payment of salaries) hang over the company and on the horizon we still don't see the right profile that could take Sampdoria out of the hands of Massimo Ferrero, still the company's majority shareholder but unable to recapitalize the coffers. In short: Sampdoria is probably in the most difficult moment in its history, in addition to being relegated to Serie B.

Stankovic’s disappointment: we gave everything Blucerchiato coach Dejan Stankovic very embittered: only three victories, the one against Sassuolo he dedicated to Mihajlovic, at the end of the match: I feel enormous regret and enormous sadness for the relegation. We are all sick but we have given everything. I know that every Dorian does not want to accept this day. But we fought with dignity, on the pitch we and they in the stands who have always been close to us, in hard and difficult moments we were together and this club deserves more because it is beautiful from inside and out. On the delicate debt affair of the club he added: I personally hope that this situation will be resolved for the better. Others have to answer about the future. Now I’m sorry and disappointed, it’s been a difficult time, I have no words because I’m so sorry. I don’t know what to do tomorrow, the day after tomorrow. I can not think.