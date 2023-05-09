Sampdoria relegated to Serie B, Stankovic: ‘Tough day but we’ll come back stronger’

“There is little to comment: it is a hard day to digest for all the Doriani fans and for us who have worked in recent months trying to do the right things”. After the defeat against Udinese, which arithmetically condemned Sampdoria to relegation to Serie B, Dejan Stankovic he shows up at the press conference understandably embittered. “Sampdoria doesn’t deserve to be in this situation but we will come back stronger than before: the wheel will also turn this way. We fought with dignity on the pitch and the fans in the stands: they have always been close to us, we were together in hard and difficult moments and this club deserves more because it is beautiful from inside and out. I wish all the Dorians that this situation will be resolved for the better because this club deserves all the good in this world“.

About the future

“My future? I can’t say anything about the future, I’m not directly concerned. These questions are for someone else, I tried and it wasn’t enough. Right now I am very disappointedI have no words to describe how I feel and I can’t think about tomorrow”.

“Quagliarella? Movements to teach”

Finally on Quagliarella: “What did I say to him after the substitution? I’ll keep to myself what we said. But they’re good things. He has the qualities. Unfortunately he’s a few years older, but his seeing the game and his movements are to be taught“.