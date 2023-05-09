Sampdoria relegated to Serie B, Stankovic: ‘Tough day but we’ll come back stronger’

“There is little to comment: it is a hard day to digest for all the Doriani fans and for us who have worked in recent months trying to do the right things”. After the defeat against Udinese, which arithmetically condemned Sampdoria to relegation to Serie B, Dejan Stankovic he shows up at the press conference understandably embittered. “Sampdoria doesn’t deserve to be in this situation but we will come back stronger than before: the wheel will also turn this way. We fought with dignity on the pitch and the fans in the stands: they have always been close to us, we were together in hard and difficult moments and this club deserves more because it is beautiful from inside and out. I wish all the Dorians that this situation will be resolved for the better because this club deserves all the good in this world“.
About the future
“My future? I can’t say anything about the future, I’m not directly concerned. These questions are for someone else, I tried and it wasn’t enough. Right now I am very disappointedI have no words to describe how I feel and I can’t think about tomorrow”.
“Quagliarella? Movements to teach”
Finally on Quagliarella: “What did I say to him after the substitution? I’ll keep to myself what we said. But they’re good things. He has the qualities. Unfortunately he’s a few years older, but his seeing the game and his movements are to be taught“.
Romei: “Sampdoria football heritage”
“It’s a very painful and difficult moment, sorry for everyone, from the fans to the coach, to the staff. We have little desire to talk, there was even a moment moving with the boys but we have to accept the verdict on the pitch”. The vice president of Sampdoria, Roberto Romei, thus speaks to Sky, explaining what awaits the club now in the other “game”, very important, which is being played off the field. “Now the most important game is the corporate one: we are all very busy to find a solution and we will do everything we can because Sampdoria deserves to go on. The next few days will be very important. Samp is a heritage of Italian football that must not start from lower than Serie B. There is time, we have drawn up a restructuring plan that is sustainable also for the advisors who have helped us, things are very clear and now we need an effort of will to close this matter as soon as possible” .
“Investors turned away by alarmist news”
“Optimistic? We have to be realistic: the restructuring plan is ready to be filed in courtwe need to find a point of understanding between investors and creditors so that an important investment can be made in the club to move forward”, continues Romei. “Maybe too much alarmist news has alienated those who wanted to investbut now everything is clear and transparent, Sampdoria was vivisected in all its aspects. The season has been long, tiring and terrible. Now we have to face the decisive moment by giving it our all because Samp’s heritage is important.”