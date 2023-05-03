Sampdoria, Sabiri not called up for Turin: he’s in Germany

The Moroccan was granted leave to return home to Germany: the adventure at Sampdoria may already be over, for him who remained in Genoa on loan after being sold to Fiorentina in January. With Stankovic the relationship didn’t take off. The fans reproach him for already behaving like an ex and on Sunday a bib given to a Viola fan created further controversy. And the happy times of the goal that sank Genoa and the fourth place in the world with Morocco are far away…

Exactly one year ago, he had become an idol of the fans of the Sampdoriascoring in the derby and giving the Genoa. It was April 30, 2022 and twelve months later, Abdelhamid Sabiri he is no longer even among the 21-man squad for Sampdoria for today’s match against Turin at the Ferraris. The Moroccan midfielder has been granted leave, probably until the end of the championship: he has returned home to his family in Germany and therefore his experience with the blucerchiato could have ended early for him. Coincidentally (or maybe not) after the 0-5 defeat against Fiorentina, the club that in January acquired the ownership of Sabiri’s card, who remained until the end of the season on loan in Genoa, but with rather disappointing results. Especially when compared with those obtained with his national team: protagonist (5 appearances, 2 as owner) in the Morocco capable of finishing fourth at the World in Qatarin March he even signed the goal that gave the first historic victory against Brazil, even if only in a friendly. See also Juventus-Sampdoria 4-2, the report cards - Sky Sport



Sabiri, the relationship that never took off with Stankovic Since the goal a year ago that had sunk Genoa and actually contributed a lot to the salvation of Samp, many things have changed. Meanwhile, the performance on the field. The feeling with Stankovic has never seemed exceptional: in March in the match against Salernitana the coach made him start and then called him back after just 35 minutes, not satisfied with his approach. On Sunday, the Serbian coach, after the tough defeat against Fiorentinaspoke thus of the Moroccan, to the Florentine journalists who asked him for an opinion on the next purple player: “Difficult to talk about Sabiri after a race like this, perhaps if he had entered on another result he would have shown you something more. In less than two months it will be here, you will see it live and you will be able to give your judgements”. In the middle also the rigor wrong in February against the Bologna: after making the first (without cheering), Sabiri presented himself on the penalty spot to shoot the second too, and missed it. And Samp went from a possible advantage to defeat at the final whistle with a goal from Orsolini in the 90th minute.



Sabiri, from photomontages to the bib to the purple fan To complicate his season, last (but not least), the relationship with the Sampdoria fans, who didn’t like how the Moroccan communicated his transfer to the Fiorentina: a photo montage in purple jersey posted on social media. On his official Instagram profile, even if she hasn’t worn the purple shirt yet, Sabiri he already describes himself as a “Fiorentina footballer, on loan to Sampdoria”. All correct, please, perhaps not exactly appropriate given the situation. To make the situation even more problematic, a photo circulated after the Franchi match, where Sabiri only played 18 minutes, perhaps his last with Sampdoria: it shows him delivering a bib to a Viola fan. “The shirt I gave today (Sunday, ed) was for a kid with the Moroccan flag to whom I promised the shirt before the game -Sabiri wrote in a story on Instagram- Please do not spread false news“. But also publishing the video of the delivery of the bib (to a fan, theoretically, an opponent) didn’t avoid the controversy of those who reproach him for considering himself too much an ex of Sampdoria. The midfielder received threats on the mobile and has recovered tickets unfriendly on his car. And the story between him and Sampdoria, which began a year ago with a goal in the derby, seems already over. Not in the best way. See also The Longarone Alpina makes peace with the mayor Padrin





