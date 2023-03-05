Home Sports Sampdoria Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to watch the match
Sampdoria Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

Sampdoria Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Sampdoria and Salernitana

The Sampdoria hasn’t drawn any of their seven matches in Serie A against Salernitana (3 wins, 4 defeats): that Campania is in fact the opponent that the Dorians have faced several times in the competition without finishing even one match in balance. There Sampdoria have won two of their three home matches against Salernitana in Serie A, however losing the most recent one: 2-1 on 16 April 2022, with goals from Fazio and Éderson in the first six minutes of the game (Caputo for the Dorians). There Sampdoria is the only team that hasn’t achieved success at home yet this season in the top 10 European leagues; the blucerchiati are also the formation that has made in these matches fewer networks, just three. The curiosity: Krzysztof Piatek is the player who has attempted the most shots in Serie A in 2023 without however finding the net: 17, with his previous 17 shots he had scored three goals.

Where to see Sampdoria-Salernitana on TV

The match between Sampdoria and Salernitana valid for the 25th day of Serie A will be broadcast Sunday 5 March at 3pm live on app on DAZNavailable in the section Sky Q apps. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.

