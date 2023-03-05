The numbers of Sampdoria and Salernitana

The Sampdoria hasn’t drawn any of their seven matches in Serie A against Salernitana (3 wins, 4 defeats): that Campania is in fact the opponent that the Dorians have faced several times in the competition without finishing even one match in balance. There Sampdoria have won two of their three home matches against Salernitana in Serie A, however losing the most recent one: 2-1 on 16 April 2022, with goals from Fazio and Éderson in the first six minutes of the game (Caputo for the Dorians). There Sampdoria is the only team that hasn’t achieved success at home yet this season in the top 10 European leagues; the blucerchiati are also the formation that has made in these matches fewer networks, just three. The curiosity: Krzysztof Piatek is the player who has attempted the most shots in Serie A in 2023 without however finding the net: 17, with his previous 17 shots he had scored three goals.