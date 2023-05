Sampdoria returns to score points, but will still finish last in the standings. Sassuolo will not repeat last year’s result (50 points): this is the outcome of the Friday advance for the standings. Juventus, penalized 10 points by the FIGC Court of Appeal, went from 69 to 59 points, one less than Roma and therefore, in theory, seventh and out of the Europa League. Lazio, second with 68 points, is arithmetically in the Champions League. Here is the complete table of the Lega Serie A