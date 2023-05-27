Home » Sampdoria Sassuolo, Quagliarella’s interview: ‘I want to bring Sampdoria back to Serie A’
Sampdoria Sassuolo, Quagliarella’s interview: ‘I want to bring Sampdoria back to Serie A’

Fabio Quagliarella greeted the Marassi crowd causing an own goal, but above all leaving the field in tears, embraced by the team and pampered by a long standing ovation from his fans: “There were so many emotions tonight”, he told Sky at the end of the match, still moved.

“I will make myself available to the new company”

Her tears weren’t goodbye though, neither at Sampdoria nor at football: “In the meantime, I said goodbye to the fans because my contract will expire in June and I don’t know what will happen. But I will make myself available to the new club because I want to bring this team back to where I left off”. But not as a manager: “I still want to continue as a player”. A tough year ended tonight: “I have to bring these fans back to Serie A, they are the only ones to have survived this season. When you finish last there is little to say, it means that all the choices were wrong”. But the emotions may not have ended here: “Destiny wants my last match in Serie A to be at the Maradona, in front of my fans. It will be another day full of emotions”.

