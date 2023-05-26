Sampdoria Sassuolo result 2-2. Quagliarella comes out in tears – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

Three goals in three minutes in the first half: Gabbiadini then Berardi and Henrique. Then the encore of Gabbiadini. Emotions in the stands and on the bench as Quagliarella leaves: «If the future owners want me, I’ll also be in Serie B»

The most touching moment of the game takes place three minutes from the end when Stankovic calls an exhausted man back to the bench Fabio Quagliarella. The Sampdoria captain greets the applauding audience, touches his heart with his hand, bows and finally collapses in tears. «If the future owners want me, I’ll also be in Serie B», he says hotly, after the game. And again: «I still feel I can give something to this club, I want to bring this square back to where it deserves».

Forty years old, he still doesn’t want to leave football and the emotion was very strong: a picture to frame in a nightmare season. «Ours is not a farewell to Serie A but a goodbye. This has been a disastrous year from all points of view, the only ones who have won are the fans. Who incited us throughout the championship. Sunday I will close at the Maradona in Naples, in the city where I was born, and I think it is a sign of destiny ».

Sampdoria fought with pride and honor and finally drew the game with Sassuolo thanks to two goals from Gabbiadini. The Sampdoria striker gave Sampdoria the lead in the 8th minute of the first half. But Sassuolo first draws and then comes back. The start of the match was crackling with 3 goals in three minutes. Gabbiadini answered Berardi on an assist from Ceide and in the 10th minute there was already the turnaround signed by Matheus Henrique with a header on a cross from Zortea. The result remained unchanged until the seventieth when Gabbiadini signs the brace. Berardi hits the crossbar. Before the match, a procession of Blucerchiati fans with chants against Garrone and Ferrero, and the now famous "Hands off Sampdoria", which also became the slogan of dozens of T-shirts worn by Blucerchiati supporters in the South steps. These are days of important administrative deadlines for the club trying to avert bankruptcy. Radrizzani (Leeds) and Barnaba have submitted offers and are negotiating.