Sampdoria Sassuolo, the probable formations of the Serie A match

Last at home for Sampdoria who receives Sassuolo. The blucerchiati will rely on the attacking duo Gabbiadini-Quagliarella, with the former Djuricic behind them. The guests will be without Frattesi and in attack the only certain one of the place seems to be Berardi. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD
The Sampdoria is ready to greet its fans for the last season at home before leaving Serie B again. The blucerchiati want to give their fans at least a little joy after a year full of disappointments and problems. Fresh from the beating at Milan’s home, Stankovic’s boys will face off against the Ferraris Sassuolo, one of the three teams that the Genoese team has managed to beat in this championship (the others are Cremonese and Verona). The Emilians had to give up their European ambitions after collecting just one point in the last four days: the last victory away from Mapei, however, dates back to 12 March when Dionisi’s team prevailed 4-3 on the Roma field.
Sampdoria, forward space for Gabbiadini and Quagliarella
Stankovic doesn’t particularly intend to change his 11 compared to the one seen at San Siro. There will be no Gunter, therefore disqualified Amione should resume his place in defence. In midfield we are moving towards the confirmation of the block made up of Rincon and Winks, but Ilkhan pushes for a starting shirt. However, the presence of Cuisance remains in doubt. Supporting the attacking couple Gabbiadini-Quagliarella (the latter clearly favored over Jesé and Lammers) should be Djuricic who, with the black and green shirt, collected 100 appearances from 2018 to 2022.
deepening
Radrizzani in Bogliasco for Sampdoria: “Let’s hope”
Sassuolo, Frattesi out after 42 days
Expelled in the knockout against Monza, Ruan Tressoldi will not be in the game at Ferraris. Instead of him, Ferrari will compose the tandem in the center of the rear with Erlic, while Toljan and Rogerio will act as full-backs. After 42 games in a row in Serie A, Frattesi is also ready to take a rest who, physically not very well, was not summoned by Dionisi. Who instead of him? Thorstvedt is the main candidate, while in attack we go towards the runoff between Pinamonti and Defrel, with Ceide trying to undermine Bajrami.
SASSUOLO (4-3-3) probable formation: Advice; Toljan, Ferrari, Erlic, Rogerio; Thorstvedt, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Bajrami. All. Dionisi