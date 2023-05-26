Sampdoria Sassuolo, the probable formations of the Serie A match

Last at home for Sampdoria who receives Sassuolo. The blucerchiati will rely on the attacking duo Gabbiadini-Quagliarella, with the former Djuricic behind them. The guests will be without Frattesi and in attack the only certain one of the place seems to be Berardi. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

The Sampdoria is ready to greet its fans for the last season at home before leaving Serie B again. The blucerchiati want to give their fans at least a little joy after a year full of disappointments and problems. Fresh from the beating at Milan’s home, Stankovic’s boys will face off against the Ferraris Sassuolo, one of the three teams that the Genoese team has managed to beat in this championship (the others are Cremonese and Verona). The Emilians had to give up their European ambitions after collecting just one point in the last four days: the last victory away from Mapei, however, dates back to 12 March when Dionisi’s team prevailed 4-3 on the Roma field.

Sampdoria, forward space for Gabbiadini and Quagliarella Stankovic doesn’t particularly intend to change his 11 compared to the one seen at San Siro. There will be no Gunter, therefore disqualified Amione should resume his place in defence. In midfield we are moving towards the confirmation of the block made up of Rincon and Winks, but Ilkhan pushes for a starting shirt. However, the presence of Cuisance remains in doubt. Supporting the attacking couple Gabbiadini-Quagliarella (the latter clearly favored over Jesé and Lammers) should be Djuricic who, with the black and green shirt, collected 100 appearances from 2018 to 2022. See also Atalanta-Empoli, Gasperini: 'Champions? Easier said that done'





Sassuolo, Frattesi out after 42 days Expelled in the knockout against Monza, Ruan Tressoldi will not be in the game at Ferraris. Instead of him, Ferrari will compose the tandem in the center of the rear with Erlic, while Toljan and Rogerio will act as full-backs. After 42 games in a row in Serie A, Frattesi is also ready to take a rest who, physically not very well, was not summoned by Dionisi. Who instead of him? Thorstvedt is the main candidate, while in attack we go towards the runoff between Pinamonti and Defrel, with Ceide trying to undermine Bajrami. SASSUOLO (4-3-3) probable formation: Advice; Toljan, Ferrari, Erlic, Rogerio; Thorstvedt, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Bajrami. All. Dionisi





A league Vlahovic tired: in doubt for Juve-Milan Tailoring tendon fatigue for Vlahovic, who worked separately on Thursday 25 May and is in doubt for Juventus-Milan. Roma will not have Pellegrini in Florence, Salernitana loses its Dia bomber. There is no peace for Atalanta: ankle sprain for Zappacosta. Bad news for Verona who also lose Lazovic in the sprint salvation. 11 disqualified for the penultimate round of A: Orsolini misses Napoli. Below are all the unavailable team by team ATALANTA (37th matchday: Inter-Atalanta) have : ankle problem. In doubt for 37^

: ankle problem. In doubt for 37^ ZAPPACOSTA: ankle sprain. In strong doubt for the 37th

ankle sprain. In strong doubt for the 37th ZAPATA: lesion of the distal muscle/tendon junction of the medial twin of the right leg. Season over

lesion of the distal muscle/tendon junction of the medial twin of the right leg. SOPPY: hamstring injury . Season over

RUGGERI : femoral biceps injury. Season over

: femoral biceps injury. PALOMINO : distal semitendinosus tendon rupture. Season over

: distal semitendinosus tendon rupture. HATEBOER : operated on the crusader. Season over See also Ranieri: "My Leicester wouldn't have been there with the Super League" BOLOGNA (37th matchday: Bologna-Naples) ORSOLINI: disqualified

KYRIAKOPOULOS: labyrinthitis. In doubt for the 37th

labyrinthitis. In doubt for the 37th SORIANO: first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: return at the end of May

first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: return at the end of May SOUMAOROKnee sprain with possible patellar tendon injury. Season over CREMONESE (37th matchday: Lazio-Cremonese) CHIRICHES : muscle problems, in doubt for the 37th matchday

: muscle problems, in doubt for the 37th matchday BENASSI: muscle fatigue. In doubt for Lazio

muscle fatigue. In doubt for Lazio DESSERS: tendon discomfort. Season probably over