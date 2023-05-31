Sampdoria saved from bankruptcy, Ferrero: ‘I sold to Radrizzani’

Sigh of relief for Sampdoria and all its fans: agreement reached between the former president Ferrero and the Radrizzani-Manfredi couple. The club’s board of directors has received the go-ahead for the capital increase, which will save the blucerchiati from bankruptcy and pave the way for the actual transfer of ownership. “I sold, good luck to Radrizzani”, Ferrero’s announcement to Telenord. Radrizzani-Manfredi in a press release: “Samp saves, we are proud”

Positive news for Sampdoria after yet another hectic day between the shareholders’ meeting in Genoa and busy meetings in Milan to make ends meet. In the end an agreement was found between the former president Massimo Ferrero on one side and Andrea Radrizzani and Massimo Manfredi on the other. With the agreement between the parties, and the consequent ok for the capital increase, paves the way for the actual transfer of ownership. The Sampdoria club, therefore, is safe even if there would be no ittechnical departments to fulfill the payment of the salaries of players and technical staff for the first quarter of 2023and this would result in a penalty of 4 points in the next Serie B championship.

Ferrero announces: “I sold to Radrizzani” In the evening Massimo Ferrerowho spoke live on the Genoese broadcaster Telenordannounces: “I sold Sampdoria. Just look for a scapegoat, I haven’t ‘touched the ball’ for 18 months and the mistakes weren’t made by me – he said -. I did good for society, I decided with my heart and for the people. I’m just saying that one day you will regret me. Good luck to Andrea Radrizzani, who is a football man“. See also Serie A, the ranking of who scored the most points in 2023

Radrizzani’s joy: “We made it” “Now we can say it – Andrea Radrizzani’s statement – it was one real battle, but we can finally say we made it. We are nothing short of thrilled in being able to announce the completion of the acquisition of this extraordinary club. Samp’s history and coat of arms are safe and I think my happiness is that of all the people who were suffering for these colours. My thanks right now go above all to all those people who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this agreement finds a just conclusion. And in particular I have to thank Matteo (Manfredi ed) and the lawyer De Gennaro. Without them none of this would have been possible. From today we move on… and I personally can’t wait to get to work”. Manfredi: “Ready to do the best for this club” “We haven’t yet become aware of what happened – the words of Matthew Manfredi-. We have worked day and night to get to this point. There were times when we thought we had reached the limit. But within us the determination and the belief that we can reach an agreement have never waned. Sampdoria and the Sampdorians have already given us a lot these days. We will have time to fully explain our project. A plan for which we have already defined all the guidelines. Now there are still many details to fix in order to close every formal aspect. But from today we start to build something important, something that will last over time. We are tired, happy, but eager to do the best we can for this club and its people“. See also Tiktoker expelled from the women's bathroom, they mistaken her for a man: "I am indignant"

Company statement “UC Sampdoria SpA announces that the Shareholders’ Meeting has approved the delegation to the Board of Directors for the issue of a bond loan and for a capital increase of up to 40 million, functional to the execution of the company’s restructuring plan Thanks to all those who made today’s operation possible”, the Sampdoria club’s press release.

Lanna: “Taken an important step, now we need more” These are the words of the current president, Marco Lanna, as he left the club headquarters in Corte Lambruschini after the board meeting. “How happy am I? We are all happy, it has been two intense days, we have to thank all the parties involved who have done a great job – he told reporters -. There are many other things to do, that’s not all, we have to work a lot. We took an important step today, but there are many more we need to take. Will it be possible to avoid the penalty? I don’t know, we’ll think about it in the next few hours…”.







Mancini rejoices and immediately thinks of Vialli “The first thought of you” and a photo of Gianluca Vialli with the Sampdoria shirt. Robert Mancini, Sampdoria legend, expressed his satisfaction with the rescue of Sampdoria and the averted bankruptcy with a story on his Instagram profile. A joy that the national coach wanted to share by remembering his lifelong friend, and twin of the goal against Sampdoria, Luca Vialli.

TAG: