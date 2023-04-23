Sampdoria Spezia, Stankovic: ‘I love our fans. The quarrel? isolated case’

The Sampdoria coach is satisfied with his team’s performance: “We had the opportunity to win with Zanoli but I congratulate the boys.” On the fans and the throwing of smoke bombs: “I don’t want to be misunderstood, but they made us feel what a mood they are and have dignity.” On this experience: “Useful to say that we have been honest with ourselves.” Simple: “We deserved the three points, we’re sorry, but we’re alive” report cards

A Dejan Stankovic in any case satisfied with his team’s performance after the draw at home against Spezia which reduces even more the hopes of salvation for his team: “After the match it’s difficult to talk, I heard the nice words about Sampdoria, it does credit to our players and to the fans, why we cannot comment on the situation we are in, let’s try to go ahead with our heads held high – he says – It can also happen to important teams to have bad days but today was a real derby, a tense match but with fair play, we put them in difficulty when we could, it was a match open to any result. We had the opportunity with Zanoli but unfortunately this year we lost 7 points from the 80th to the 95th minute. If you ask me why this is happening, I’ll say that because there are so many but it’s not the time to say”. On what happened on the pitch with the match suspended for 7′ for throwing smoke bombs: “I congratulate the boys and the fans, I respect them a lot, I don’t want anyone to misunderstand me e today we saw the mood they have, they have dignityà and with them we walk with our heads held high”. In the second half, a small argument with a fan in the stands: “I try to give my all, if then I get a ‘vaffa’ from the stands that’s my character but I’m thinking well, an isolated case can happenit was also my little outlet”. The team seemed less brilliant after the break due to the launch of smoke bombs: “I don’t know if there was less energy, it was a long break, it also happened with Cremonese, we suffered in those ten minutes and then the balance returned, I don’t know you have to ask the players”. See also Inter, Calhanoglu: new idol of the Nerazzurri fans and Inzaghi's staple

“Experience that makes us understand that we have been honest with ourselves” A Samp that continues to play in extremely difficult environmental and, above all, corporate conditions, a learning experience according to Stankovic: “I have to remember to my players that football will be played in the future e they must not give up why these difficulties must be overcome, why this it’s a good experience and it will be an example to know tomorrow that you have been honest with yourself and with your companionsthe. In January you could give up, the door was open but when you decided to stay then you mustn’t give up anymore, then when it’s over we’ll see. I can’t give up, I have to raise these guys, it’s hard to find the words not to repeat myself, it’s hard to dig inside them to use their ego as an advantage. We work like this day after day, with injuries, with anger with disappointment, you have to be very strong to make decisions and responsibilities”.



see also Sampdoria-Spezia 1-1, the highlights

Simple: “There is regret because we deserved the three points” Sponda Spezia there is regret in the words of Leonardo Semplici for not having found a victory that would have brought Verona back to -3 in the standings: “I’m sorry for the result, despite the injuries to Dragowski and Maldini we had a great race, we deserved the three points – he says – But we are alive we are, in the running and we are fine, despite some difficulties we continue. The players are trying to express themselves the way I want and tonight it showed anyway. I complimented my team, it wasn’t easy to react to their goal, to this particular environment. We are here and we are convinced of our qualities. Today we showed character and desire to win”. On Verona’s return: “When I arrived I set my goal of salvation but also of being an ambitious team, it’s clear that we also have to look at the results of the others but we cannot waste precious energy thinking about what those behind us are doing”. See also BIATLON 2022/2023: Program, order and results of the SP

“The unity of this team will make the difference” Semplici is an expert in ‘salvations’, what similarities do you find with those won with other teams? “With SPAL I made a journey from C to A, with Cagliari I found a particular situation but the team was of a great level. When I arrived here I found an amazing group and I think this is the most important aspect for a coach. I asked him to play while having fun, just by training well and making the right sacrifices, the results can be seen. The unity you see in these guys I think will make the difference in the end.”