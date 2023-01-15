Championship eve for the Sampdoria of mister Dejan Stankovic who will be involved in the Serie A Monday Night against Empoli tomorrow. The blucerchiati coach spoke at the press conference presenting the match.

“It will be a game you can’t make a mistake”, the coach’s words on the Genoa club website. “It’s not that you relegate or save yourself based on the result of the “Castellani” but doing well will serve to give continuity to the work we did during the World Cup to prepare ourselves physically and mentally for this second part of the championship. Continuity fills you with strength, of self-esteem: we have to be strong, compact, concentrated, against a team that plays football, that moves a lot, with patterns and automatisms. They make your head spin a bit but we’ll be prepared for any situation.”

And still dwelling on the attitude: “We have to be present at every tackle, every duel and every second ball. And maybe have some episodes in our favour, given that lately, for example, we have conceded so many penalties. These are circumstances that can happen but what gives me Courage is the reaction of the guys I saw with Napoli. The injured? Will someone recover. We’ve had guys struggling with the flu, but there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself: we have to recover on the run, honoring the shirt and respecting the partner who is close by. Whoever goes onto the pitch from the start and whoever enters will know what they have to do”, the words of Stankovic.