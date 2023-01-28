Home Sports Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Face Atalanta without fear”
Sports

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Face Atalanta without fear”

by admin
Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Face Atalanta without fear”

The words of the Sampdoria coach

“Let’s face Atalanta with respect but without fear.” This is how Dejan Stankovic presents the away match in Bergamo, where tomorrow night, Saturday, Sampdoria will take the field at the “Gewiss Stadium”. «We have to pursue the continuity of performance that has never been lacking since the championship restarted – underlines the coach from the “Mugnaini” press room -. Against Empoli and Udinese we played two good matches even if unlucky, but we mustn’t give up: courage and confidence will be needed on the pitch».

Wheel. «We must continue on this path – continues Stankovic -, trying to be compact, organized and tough. We worked well this week, unfortunately we’ll have to deal again with important absences: Colley suffered a knee injury, Sabiri a strain and they won’t be able to be in the match but we have to go beyond adversity. I know that the fans will be with us in Bergamo too, we saw it last Sunday too before, during and after the match: we have to spin the wheel of fortune to make them rejoice again”.

January 27 – 3.44pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Media person: The situation of the Guangzhou team has improved. Fu Bo has returned to the team_Chen Ning_Personal_News

You may also like

Indonesia Badminton Masters: Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin advanced to...

VIDEO – Rui Patricio goes wild to the...

Cagliari, high jump: beats Spal 2-1 and secures...

Euroleague, matchday 20: Bayern beats Virtus Bologna 91-84

Brozovic leaves Inter. The auction is ready: Juventus...

Irving scored 40+5+6 and Simmons was injured and...

Futsal, Coppa Italia, the first time in Naples....

Bottom!O’Neal defends the Rockets: They only have one...

Vuelta San Juan: stage and leader’s jersey in...

FA Cup: Manchester City-Arsenal 1-0, goal di Aké

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy