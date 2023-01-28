“Let’s face Atalanta with respect but without fear.” This is how Dejan Stankovic presents the away match in Bergamo, where tomorrow night, Saturday, Sampdoria will take the field at the “Gewiss Stadium”. «We have to pursue the continuity of performance that has never been lacking since the championship restarted – underlines the coach from the “Mugnaini” press room -. Against Empoli and Udinese we played two good matches even if unlucky, but we mustn’t give up: courage and confidence will be needed on the pitch».

Wheel. «We must continue on this path – continues Stankovic -, trying to be compact, organized and tough. We worked well this week, unfortunately we’ll have to deal again with important absences: Colley suffered a knee injury, Sabiri a strain and they won’t be able to be in the match but we have to go beyond adversity. I know that the fans will be with us in Bergamo too, we saw it last Sunday too before, during and after the match: we have to spin the wheel of fortune to make them rejoice again”.