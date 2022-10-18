Home Sports Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Good attitude but not very lucid in attack”
Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Good attitude but not very lucid in attack”

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Good attitude but not very lucid in attack”

Sampdoria fought but lost against Roma

One point with Bologna so far but the attitude of his team is beginning to show. The reaction of Sampdoria with the care of the coach Dejan Stankovic can be glimpsed but tonight’s defeat against Roma complicates the plans of the Serbian who thus comments to the microphones of DAZN the ko in Marassi: “I can’t say anything to the boys, the defeat burns but we lived up to a great Rome. The penalty was perfect for the Giallorossi as he arrived at the start of the match and put their game downhill. In fact, they controlled the game well with the defense they have and we made some mistakes. The attitude was good and we will continue to fight like this because we believe we can save ourselves with such a warm audience. Tonight we were not very clear up front but scoring this Roma is not easy. Now we need a bit of peace of mind which will also help us to make better use of the scoring opportunities since we were not very clear tonight in the last 25 meters but the victory will come. “Penalty? The rules must be respected. Mourinho says that we Will we save? I thank him but we must first eliminate our weaknesses “.

