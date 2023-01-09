Home Sports Sampdoria, Stankovic: “I believe in salvation if we play with this attitude”
The words of the Sampdoria coach at the end of the match

Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic commented on Dazn’s microphones on the defeat against Napoli: “Tough match, well prepared and up to the goal of our strong opponents we were not inferior to them. Napoli is a complete team that also plays good football and putting them in difficulty is not easy. Despite the defeat I saw a good performance from the boys who were compact, courageous up to the goal, then with 10 men it was very difficult. We held the pitch well until the end and I congratulate my team We have to pursue our goal which comes from other matches with opponents within our reach so let’s archive tonight’s match. I am confident, however, if we will implement this attitude, this desire and this humility. I believe in salvation. I am proud of my parents players who are not to blame for this defeat since they gave everything but it wasn’t enough. We go out with our heads held high and I bring home good things except obviously the ris ult. We have to save ourselves as a group that exists. As always, the fans were extraordinary and sang chants for Sinisa and Gianluca. I was moved and I thank them for showing their feelings. The fans are our strength and my boys didn’t let them down today”

January 8, 2023

