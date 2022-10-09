The new adventure on the bench of the Sampdoria at Dejan Stankovic it started with a good draw on Bologna’s ground. This is the analysis of the Serbian at the end of the match on DAZN’s microphones: “We did better in the second half with a good reaction. The team is not physically well and I think it depends on a mental problem but after these 90 ‘I see the light at the bottom. to the tunnel. It is normal that something is not going well since we are coming from a difficult time but we will work to improve many things. Let’s not let our guard down and move on. The boys have adapted immediately to the change of form and I am very confident. I told the guys to be more aggressive and we had a good second half. “

Dream Stankovic then spoke about his adventure in Serie A: “I feel privileged and lucky to coach in Serie A. In life you need goals: with the Red Star it was to win the championship, here to save Sampdoria which is a great club. Game idea? First of all I want to restore confidence in the guys, I only had one day to understand how the group was. Now I will have other days to get to know each other and field the best 11 with Roma, everything starts from scratch. Who am I inspired by? I’ve had so many excellent coaches, I don’t copy them but I get the best out of them. For me it is a dream to sit on the Serie A bench at 44. I am happy and tonight I would like to send a greeting to my “brother” Sinisa (Mihajlovic ed). Thiago Motta? He has been a partner in many battles and he will raise Bologna, but he needs time. “