Sampdoria, Stankovic: "I see the light at the end of the tunnel"

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “I see the light at the end of the tunnel”

Draw at the debut of the Serbian

The new adventure on the bench of the Sampdoria at Dejan Stankovic it started with a good draw on Bologna’s ground. This is the analysis of the Serbian at the end of the match on DAZN’s microphones: “We did better in the second half with a good reaction. The team is not physically well and I think it depends on a mental problem but after these 90 ‘I see the light at the bottom. to the tunnel. It is normal that something is not going well since we are coming from a difficult time but we will work to improve many things. Let’s not let our guard down and move on. The boys have adapted immediately to the change of form and I am very confident. I told the guys to be more aggressive and we had a good second half. “

Dream Stankovic then spoke about his adventure in Serie A: “I feel privileged and lucky to coach in Serie A. In life you need goals: with the Red Star it was to win the championship, here to save Sampdoria which is a great club. Game idea? First of all I want to restore confidence in the guys, I only had one day to understand how the group was. Now I will have other days to get to know each other and field the best 11 with Roma, everything starts from scratch. Who am I inspired by? I’ve had so many excellent coaches, I don’t copy them but I get the best out of them. For me it is a dream to sit on the Serie A bench at 44. I am happy and tonight I would like to send a greeting to my “brother” Sinisa (Mihajlovic ed). Thiago Motta? He has been a partner in many battles and he will raise Bologna, but he needs time. “

October 8, 2022 (change October 8, 2022 | 23:39)

