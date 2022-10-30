The words of Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic to Sky’s microphones after the 3-0 defeat against Inter at San Siro: “The impact was good but the contrary episodes compromised our game. The boys gave everything and we held up for a while then it’s clear that you go under against a strong opponent who has different goals from ours. Sorry for having conceded a goal on a free kick and then on a 60-meter throw where we weren’t careful. I’m not sure if Inter didn’t want to push and yes she is satisfied, but my team is alive and I take this home with me. I also liked the attitude, we did not give up and showed that we want to fight until the end. Nobody likes defeat but tonight we were brave in the exits. With this attitude we will come out of this situation. I congratulate the guys and the public from Genoa who supported us until the end. Now head down and work. Let’s go forward with great confidence. “