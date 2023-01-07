After the away victory at Sassuolo, Sampdoria challenges leaders Napoli

«The first thought naturally goes to Luca Vialli. I keep his messages of him welcoming to Sampdoria close to me: he sent them to me with affection, love and respect and they hit me right in the heart. I send a hug to the family: we have lost a great man ». Dejan Stankovic first of all wanted to remember the former Sampdoria striker before going into the discussion of tomorrow’s match, Sunday, at the “Ferraris”.

Opponent. «Napoli is a team that has shown its value since the beginning of the season – continues the coach -. They are favorites for the Scudetto and as favorites they come to Marassi. The performance against Sassuolo was convincing: we were good and concentrated, but we have to improve from game to game. A great opponent arrives, with a great coach, we respect them but, without fear, we will do ours: we play at home, we must honor the shirt and defend our colours. We are ready. There will be many duels: we won many in Reggio Emilia and we have to repeat ourselves».

Weapons. On the individual front Stankovic speaks as follows: «Djuricic is back, Colley still has the hangover from a strong attack of flu, Amione is disqualified. But we don’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have our weapons and we must continue to prepare each game as a final. Departures? I thank Bereszynski, a great man and professional, he gave so much to Sampdoria and honored his last match with a top performance. I wish him well, he deserves it. And the same goes for Caputo: if they can be happier elsewhere it’s right to let them go because they’re wonderful kids. Zanoli? He is physically powerful, technically he is good: he wants to rock the world. I want to see him: if he is well, he will play». See also Zhu Ting's injury and serious women's volleyball team has two options for Lang Ping to adjust the trident

Fortress. Finally, a reminder of the stadium in Genoa, where Doria has not yet found the three points this year. «In recent weeks we have worked on the fact that Marassi is our home – he concludes -, it must be our enormous strength that drives us to achieve unexpected results. This must change: you can make a hundred, a thousand balls wrong but we can’t make a mistake in approach and attitude. This is what the Dorians want. From now on, Marassi must become our fortress».

