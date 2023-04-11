The defeat against Cremonese is another episode of the cruel farewell tour to Serie A.

Sampdoria against Cremonese. Fifteen points against thirteen points. Nineteenth versus twentieth. For games like this, the press has coined a precise term, which it never misses an opportunity to use: “The derby of the last“. Cremonese is enjoying their first season in Serie A with enthusiasm for 27 years now, with the plus of the unrepeatable ride that took them to the semi-final of the Italian Cup. Sampdoria, on the other hand, is for months now a complete adrift ship, lost in a storm of corporate troubles bigger than her and which are also heavily reflected in the performance on the pitch.

In twenty-nine league games, Sampdoria have scored just 18 goals, also counting the two scored against Cremonese. The number of goals scored is the most immediate way to determine how melancholic and derelict a team is and Sampdoria is very much that. The fans remotely continue to believe it, but salvation is really far away – 11 points after the defeat against the Grigiorossi – and there isn’t even the certainty of actually playing in Serie B next year. The failure seems to get closer and closer, between falsely optimistic statements by Marco Lanna – who went from playing for Sampdoria to being its president – and picturesque appearances by what is still to all intents and purposes the owner of the club, i.e. Massimo Ferrero.

The opinion of Sampdoria fans about Ferrero is quite clear. (Calciomercato.com)

In recent months, it has happened several times to talk about the situation in Sampdoria with my friend Jacopo, a great Dorian fan. He and his supporters are the victims of the disaster that is taking place on the Sampdoria side of Genoa. When I decided to write something about Sampdoria-Cremonese it came natural for me to ask him for a hand, to have him tell me about the match and its context with the perspective of who is inside the dynamics of being a Dorian. But above all also from the perspective of someone who sees his favorite team slowly crumble, something that is difficult to interpret from the outside. The following paragraphs arise from a reflection made by a blucerchiati fan like Jacopo, immediately after the defeat against Cremonese.

Two points of view

There are two ways to see Sampdoria-Cremonese. The first is the objective one, the effective reality of things. On the pitch are the two taillights of the championship, the two teams that no longer seem to have any chance of playing in Serie A next year. On the one hand, Cremonese, a team that has not proved to be competitive for Serie A, despite the praise first of Alvini’s game and then of the tenacity of Ballardini’s team. A few days ago, the Grigiorossi also saw their adventure in the Italian Cup come to an end, after the defeat against Fiorentina in the first leg. On the other hand, Sampdoria, plunged into the lowest point of its history, both for the results it is obtaining in Serie A and for the impending corporate bankruptcy mentioned above.

The second way to see it is the subjective, passionate one: that of the eyes of a Sampdoria fan. Because when reality overwhelms you it’s inevitable to look for any glimpse to try to put your head out. It’s sunny on Easter Saturday in Genoa. The warm climate of spring that has just begun almost invites you to put a scarf around your neck and go to the Ferraris. A ritual that has been going on for years, handed down from father to son, which should give a carefree afternoon and, hopefully, joy at the end of the 90′. A season like this of lightheartedness and joy gives very little, but “the Doria is the Doria”.

Up front is an opponent who is within reach on paper, it’s an excellent opportunity to win. Would a victory in any case be useless for the purposes of the season? The Dorians don’t care. The South Staircase is full and already from the warm-up the choirs resound in the Ferraris basin, at the start of the game a large cloud of white, black, red and blue smoke bombs rises to the sky. Said the president of Samp d’oro, Paolo Mantovani: “As long as the Sampdoria fans sing there will be no problems for the future“. Probably the current situation of the Sampdoria club would have made even the president of the Scudetto change his mind, but when the match begins and the flags are waving, you try to forget everything else. For 90′ there are only 11 Sampdoria shirts, 11 gray and red shirts and the green meadow of Marassi.

The unconditional support of Blucerchiati fans. (Getty Images)

A script already written

Under the Genoa sun, even the eleven Dorians on the field seem to believe it like the thousands in the stands. Stankovic’s team got off to a better start, had a few chances, conceded something, but in the 15th minute they took the lead for the first time through Mehdi Leris. Sampdoria’s second lead will instead come in the 66th minute with Lammers’ goring, after several wasted chances. In the middle, the gray and red equalizer signed by the ex Genoese Ghiglione. Twice the ball is pocketed behind Carnesecchi, twice the stadium explodes as if they were the decisive goals for the Scudetto. Twenty thousand people sticking their heads out of the water, twenty thousand people hoping to spend an afternoon with their heads away from the daily life of Sampdoria this year.

At this point we have to resort to a cliché, which, however, is perfectly suited to this situation: reality hurts. No matter how much you try to escape, she always catches you. Even if she is twenty thousand to escape. A somewhat dull Cremonese manages to find the equalizer with a touch of the chest by the Georgian Lochoshvili and then she gathers courage, going on the assault in the final minutes. After a post by Afena-Gyan, it was a shot at the crossroads by Sernicola that led to the definitive overtaking by the grey-and-red in the 94th minute. A script already written, and already seen too many times by the battered Sampdoria supporters. The defeats of the season rise to twenty, but the matches in which the Doriani fans have dreamed, hoped, desired at least an afternoon or an evening of glory are not counted, but then found themselves with their asses on the ground and reality again in front of your eyes.

The harsh reality

Marassi’s 2-3 marked the overtaking of Cremonese against Sampdoria, which is now languishing last alone at the bottom of the standings. If the Grigiorossi have preserved one last flame of hope – even if salvation would perhaps be an even greater undertaking than the Italian Cup – Sernicola’s goal metaphorically squeezed the wick on which Sampdoria’s flame was burning. Now there are only nine games left at the end of the season, and perhaps even less for the mathematics of Serie B. Sampdoria fans seem increasingly resigned to the impending bankruptcy and the future is a great unknown.

After the final whistle of Sampdoria-Cremonese, the Gradinata Sud continued to sing as they will always do in the future, regardless of the category and the players on the pitch. Last Saturday, however, something inside every Dorian definitely broke. The feeling towards the team does not change, but the point of no return has been reached. Falling too many times really hurts you. Now there’s this melancholy and cruel farewell tour to Serie A which will continue until the beginning of June, then the Sampdoria fans will have to come to terms with reality. And it risks being a hard, very hard impact.