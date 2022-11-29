Home Sports Sampdoria, the official announcement arrives: here’s who will be the new sporting director
Sports

Sampdoria, the official announcement arrives: here’s who will be the new sporting director

by admin
Sampdoria, the official announcement arrives: here’s who will be the new sporting director

Sampdoria, the official announcement has arrived: here’s who will be the new sporting director

There are some important news in the house Sampdoria: indeed, the new sporting director of the Sampdoria club has been officially announced. The company finds itself in a desperate situation, between results that don’t arrive and the hope of new buyers able to immediately make a change.

To achieve this, the club has decided to appoint as new sporting director Mattia Baldini.

Sampdoria, now it’s official: Mattia Baldini will be the new sporting director

Now it’s official: Mattia Baldini will be the new sporting director of the Sampdoria! As reported by TMWremain in the organization chart Beech e Underneathexecutives who could come in handy especially on the outgoing market. But in January, there will be a new sporting director to pull the strings of the Sampdoria transfer market.

Who is Mattia Baldini

Son of the former executive, among others of Roma e Tottenham, Franco Baldini, Mattia Baldini he has accumulated a lot of experience in the role of scout leader in recent years. From 2011 to 2014 he became the protagonist of various transfer market acquisitions of Sampdoriathen experiences at Cagliari and al Bologna before returning to the Sampdoria. In that club that now relies on him to try to reverse course on a decidedly tortuous road.

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 21:21)

© breaking latest news

See also  MotoGP riders world rankings and constructors world rankings after the Australian GP

You may also like

Qatar World Cup | Group B: England v...

World Cup in Qatar | The Dutch team...

World Cup Round of 16: draw and pairings

Qatar World Cup | Last stand!Senegal beats Ecuador...

Agnelli at dinner with Allegri delivers the Juve...

China CCTV World Cup broadcast cuts out footage...

Boniciolli explains the Apu that will be: «We...

World Cup in Qatar, Koulibaly scores and dedicates...

World Cup Qatar, Frappart first woman to referee...

Cameroon, Onana speaks again: “Foot play has nothing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy