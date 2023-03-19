Home Sports Sampdoria Verona, the probable formations of the Serie A match
Sampdoria Verona, the probable formations of the Serie A match

Stankovic can’t count on a disqualified Rincon. Djuricic will be in midfield while Cuisance will play in the frontline. Gabbiadini is the offensive end. Zaffaroni still has to resolve some doubts given the unavailability of Verde even if Baaf is heading towards a starting shirt. Djuric most advanced reference. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and NOW TV at 12.30. Available on Sky Go, also in HD.

Last resort challenge for the Sampdoria which is played in Marassi against the Verona the remaining possibilities to still hope for salvation. The hard-fought match against Juve has perhaps restored spirit to Stankovic’s team who absolutely want to win the three points. The blucerchiati coach relies, as usual forward Seagulls While cooking will act on the trocar. Space for the young Zanoli on the right. For its part, Verona has the opportunity to shorten Spezia to -2 in case of success. Zaffaroni will not have available Verdi While Well behaved he goes towards a starting shirt behind Djuric, a more advanced reference. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and NOW TV at 12.30. Available on Sky Go, also in HD.

Sampdoria, forced substitution for Stankovic

The partial comeback against Juventus has perhaps revived Sampdoria who cannot fail against Verona. Stankovic goes towards an almost total confirmation of the XI seen in Turin. However, there is Rincon disqualified and therefore in the middle of the field there will be changes. Likely the return to the starting lineup of cooking in the duo behind the pointe

In defense he confirms for GunterZanoli will be on the right while in attack Seagulls will be the reference terminal.

SAMPDORIA (3-4-1-2), the probable formation: Turkish; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Djuricic, Augello; Leris, Cuisance; Gabbiadini. All. Stankovic

Verona, Zaffaroni without Verdi and beyond

Spotlights on possible recoveries in the gialloblù house. Ngonge seemed to be able to recover but he is out of action like Verdi and Hien. In attack some ballot: Djuric he’s ok and fighting for a jersey and is favorite over Gaich. In the duo of attacking midfielders Well behaved could win over Kallon. In defense trio Dawidowicz, Magnani, Coppola while Doig goes to a jersey in the left lane.

VERONA (3-4-2-1), the probable formation: Montipo; Magnani, Dawidowicz, Coppola; Faraoni, Duda, Tameze, Doig; Lazovic, Braaf; Djuric. All. Saffrons

