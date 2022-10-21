At 90 ‘1-1, after 2-2 extra time with Caputo who drew in the 118th minute: now Stankovic’s team will face Fiorentina

Sampdoria reaches the second round of the Coppa Italia where they will face Fiorentina, in a thrilling match that ended 11-10 for the Sampdoria after the penalties, when at 90 ‘the match was one by one and again tied (2 -2) after overtime. At the twenty-second shot from the spot, the Sampdoria number one Contini rejected the shot of his colleague Guarna, giving Stankovic’s team the passage of the turn, thus obtaining its first victory.

The match — A hard-won victory for the Sampdoria, despite Sabiri’s opening goal (10 ‘) suggesting a downhill match for Stankovic’s team. An advantage propitiated by the ball stolen in the middle by Sabiri on Falasco, with the decisive progression of Verre who beat Guarna as soon as he entered the area. Sampdoria then maintained possession of the game, while Bucchi’s men appeared for a long time a bit light in an offensive key. Then, however, at 33 ‘Botteghin he found the right corridor for Collocolo (Amione-Murru guilt concurrence), who beat Contini. In the second half, Stankovic added three of his owners – Djuricic, Villar and Caputo – but the situation did not change even when Stankovic also played the Gabbiadini card, who was not able to blow up a careful defense from the Marche region, even if the Sampdoria appeared not very proactive in attack. Ascoli then began to raise the center of gravity, maintaining the same starting form, but trying to take advantage of the athletic freshness of Gondo and Bidaoui, who however failed to exploit their potential. See also Italian Cup, Palermo-Reggiana, Bari-Padua, Modena-Catanzaro

Difficult conditions — The race, on a field in really difficult conditions – it was the third race in four days at the Ferraris – thus dragged on to extra time, where the pace dropped further. Caligara (11 ‘) kicked high from a good position, then in the second overtime Donati (first goal as a professional) beat Contini, giving Ascoli the illusion of victory, But it wasn’t over, because two minutes from 120’ Caputo on Augello’s cross from the left found the right flicker. Qualification entrusted to penalties. All the players of the two teams went to shoot, including goalkeepers: Villar (saved), Falasca (high), Caputo (saved), Caligara (saved) made a mistake. Then, to the bitter end, no mistake was made until the two goalkeepers shot: the Sampdorian hit the mark, before neutralizing Guarna’s precise conclusion with a recall hand. Ascoli out, but with your head held high.

