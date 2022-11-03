Original title: Samsung Cup Cui Jingsheng and Yang Dingxin enter the world championship semifinals

On November 3, the second half of the 27th “Samsung Fire Cup” World Go Masters Tournament ended online. As a result, Bian Xiangyi defeated Li Jiongzhen and Yang Dingxin lost to Cui Jing, the first female chess player in 30 years. Once again entered the semi-finals of the World Series, South Korean players swept the semi-finals. Yikeweiqi is bringing you live explanations.

Yang Dingxin’s 9th dan loses to Cui Jing’s 9th dan(Explanation of poisonous milk mushrooms)

Bian Xiang’s 19th dan wins Li Jiongzhen’s 6th dan

The results of the first half of the quarter-finals on the 2nd are as follows:

Pu Tinghuan’s 9th dan loses Shen Zhenzhen’s 9th dan(Explanation of poisonous milk mushrooms)

Kim Ji Suk 9th dan loses Jin Mingxun 9th dan

In the top 32 competition, China‘s first player Ke Jie lost to Pu Tinghuan and was eliminated, and Tang Weixing, Fan Tingyu, Gu Zihao and others advanced to the top 16. South Korea’s No. 1 Shen Zhenzhen defeated Mi Yuting and advanced smoothly, and Kim Zhixi, Bian Xiangyi and others also defeated their opponents and entered the next round. In terms of female chess players, South Korea’s Cui Jing and Japan’s Zhongyi Jin defeated Atsushi Ida and Kwon Hyo-jin respectively. In the end, a total of 6 Chinese players, 7 Korean players, and 3 Japanese players formed the top 16 lineup.

After two truce days, the round of 16 followed. As a result, Tang Weixing lost to Jin Mingxun, Gu Zihao lost to Bian Xiangyi, Jin Zhixi defeated Xu Haohong, Shen Zhenzhen defeated Fan Tingyu, Tan Xiao lost to Park Tinghuan, and Yang Dingxin was the only Chinese player left. One person broke into the top 8. In addition, Cui Jingli defeated Yili Liao, refreshed the best result in the personal world series, and helped South Korea form a seven-on-one situation.

In the first two rounds of the quarter-finals yesterday, Shin Jin-hee defeated Park Ting-hwan in the Korean Civil War, and Kim Ji-seok lost to Kim Myung-hoon. Today is the other two rounds of the top 8. Li Jiongzhen is playing black against Bian Xiangyi. During the battle, the two white chess forms a huge gap on the left, and black chess has to make an early throw. Bian Xiangyi advanced to the semi-finals.

The most watched match in the top 8 is undoubtedly the match between Yang Dingxin and Cui Jing, who have drawn the “good luck” lottery. Behind the enemy, the two changed from encircling each other to breaking each other. Several battles were full of thunder and rain, and neither side was injured. After the robbery, White did not dare to fight recklessly.

Yang Dingxin, who has the advantage of time, has nowhere to put his strength. After simple stereotypes everywhere, Black’s advantage is getting bigger and bigger. However, the advantage of Black did not give up. Making the chessboard smaller, Cui Jing finally won the middle game. After 30 years, female chess players once again entered the semi-finals of the World Championship, and South Korean chess players swept the top four.

The semi-finals of the 27th "Samsung Fire Cup" World Go Masters will continue at 11:00 on the 4th. Please pay attention to the follow-up reports brought by Yikeweiqi. Live picture: China Go Association The 27th "Samsung Auto Insurance Cup" World Go Masters Tournament was sponsored by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Company and hosted by Joongang Ilbo. Previously, China, South Korea and Japan won 11, 13 and 2 championships respectively. See also Teng Niang Qianling FC 2-0 AD Yao Shenyang scores goal_TOM News The Samsung Fire Cup final consists of 16 players from South Korea, 12 players from China and 4 players from Japan. This competition, which will be played online for three consecutive years, will start from the top 32 on October 27 and end with three games in the final on November 7. The winner of the 27th Samsung Cup will be decided. The start time of the game is 11:00 Beijing time on the same day, and the time limit is 2 hours (1 minute countdown 5 times). The list of the top 32 matches of the 27th "Samsung Fire Cup" World Go Masters is as follows: Chinese team (12 people): Yang Dingxin, Zhao Chenyu, Ke Jie, Tang Weixing, Yu Zhiying, Tan Xiao, Dang Yifei, Li Xuanhao, Mi Yuting, Fan Tingyu, Gu Zihao, Xu Haohong (Taiwan, China). South Korea (16 players): Park Jung-hwan, Shin Jin-seo, Byun Sang-il, Kang Dong-yoon, Shin Min-hyun, Kim Ji-seok, Lee Chang-ho, Cui Jing, Won Sung-chun, Kim Myung-hoon, Yu Yu-sung, Lee Hyong-jin, Qin Chau, Kwon Hyo-jin, Han Youyi and Oh Yoo-jin. The Japanese team (4 people): Yili Liao, Xu Jiayuan, Sada Atsushi, Zhongyi Heng.

