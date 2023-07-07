Home » Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: discover the details of the unmissable event
Samsung has officially announced the long-awaited date of the tech giant’s “Unpacked” event to be July 26, 2023. The company shared this important news across its social media channels, causing great excitement among fans.

The event will take place in the South Korean capital, Seoul, but luckily for those who can’t attend in person, the entire presentation will be streamed live on YouTube and Samsung’s official website. The appointment is set for 13:00 Central European Time, so fans from all over the world will be able to tune in to follow the event in real time.

The day promises a series of surprising product announcements. Among these, the presentation of the successor to the much-loved Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is most likely expected, which is currently tentatively called “Z Flip 5”. Already in the teaser image of the Unpacked event, a lateral representation of a foldable smartphone can be glimpsed, fueling the enthusiasm of the fans. In addition, new models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch series and new tablets are expected to be introduced, available in three different sizes.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series arouses great interest: this line of smartwatches has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors, and promises to arrive on the market with various sizes and editions. All models are expected to be equipped with the powerful Samsung Exynos W930 processor, which will deliver improved performance over the previous generation. In addition, Samsung has promised a display upgrade over the previous generation, introducing larger OLED panels thanks to a reduction in the borders. Indeed, some images have been leaked that offer us an early look at the new smartwatches, and can be viewed via the following link.

While specifics and detailed pricing still remain a closely guarded mystery, leaked promotional images suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series could be a step-up from its predecessors. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the official product launch to be sure. Meanwhile, the anticipation is growing more and more among fans.

But the news doesn’t stop there: according to the latest rumors, it seems that Samsung is also working on an innovative product called Galaxy Ring, a smart ring. This device surfaced in the latest beta releases of Samsung Health, where it was mentioned under the heading Ring Support, a hitherto unknown reference. The smart ring, which doesn’t come with a screen, has a few advantages over smartwatches, such as increased durability and the ability to closely monitor skin and certain nerves, making it well-suited for health tracking.

As we approach the fateful July 27, we are sure that further details will be revealed on the expected news that Samsung will reserve for us. Stay connected to be the first to know about all the surprises the company has in store for us.

