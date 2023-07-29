Samsung launches new Watch Series 6 with improved fall detection and health features

Samsung previewed the new smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 e Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, adding further innovations to its product line during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These elegant watches offer a range of advanced features and improvements in health and physical activity tracking.

I Galaxy Watch 6 e Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sono available in different sizes to suit individual user preferences and are offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions.

These smartwatches use the database OpenStreetMap and the GPS multibanda, ensuring a fast and accurate connection to satellites.

An element of distinction between the two models is the design: the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features the rotating bezels, appreciated by those looking for a more professional touch, while the Galaxy Watch 6 has a sporty look suitable for everyday activities.

In terms of colors, i Galaxy Watch 6 are available in graphite, silver, and gold options, while i Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are offered in black and silver, allowing users to choose the style that best suits their personal taste.

Under the surface, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are powered by Exynos W930 dual-core chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The battery varies by display size, giving you options of 300 mAh e 425 mAh, both with support for fast charging.

Both smartwatches are based on Samsung One UI 5 Watch, on platform WearOS 4 from Google, and are compatible with Android 10 or later smartphones, but unfortunately do not work with iPhone devices.

A key feature introduced in this series is the fall detection, which sends emergency signals when an accidental fall is detected during training or in any other situation.

Furthermore, Samsung has beefed up health tracking with notification functions irregular heart rhythm and advanced sleep tracking, providing a deeper insight into the overall well-being of users.

With access to new apps from Google Play, including WhatsApp, Gmail and Google Calendar, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offer greater flexibility and functionality.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is confirmed as an excellent choice for those looking for a state-of-the-art smartwatch with a wide range of health and monitoring features, along with a customizable design to fit different user styles and preferences.

