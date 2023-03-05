First and second on the finish line of Istanbulto give toItalia the scepter of queen of European speed. But Samuel Ceccarelli e Marcell Jacobs they are at the moment the best spot for blue athletics also for their behavior off the track. While many have puzzled over the fact that the sample Olympic has conquered “only” theargento and was mocked by his teammate on his debut at the Europe indoorthe two Italian sprinters exalted each other for a historic one-two on the 60 meters. Especially Jacobs, who in this continental review is the captain of the azure expedition, he demonstrated fair play e respect against those who have in fact become a new rival.

“Dear Samu, it’s yours best medal, for now,” he told Fidal. “You are deservedyou must realize what you have done, be aware of how much you can run hard and turn it into outdoor racing”. Important words that Jacobs wanted to spend on Ceccarelli, who on the other hand has never hidden how Marcell is his idol: “Sharing the podium with the Olympic champion it’s a bit strange. It is a feeling new, in a single trip I took away everything I could”. On that podium Ceccarelli also cried: “At least one tear had to fall, because this one vittoria it really means a lot. I couldn’t resist, he was stronger than me. And the dream of those who play sports, sing the anthem on the top step, I couldn’t help it get excited at such a time.”

Jacobs however invites him to don’t stopbecause the athletics season has just begun and Italy of speed can play a leading role also to level world. A situation that up to Tokyo and that incredible gold medal seemed madness just to think about it. “It will be an important year, with the World Cup, and the relay needs it”, underlines Jacobs in a true captain’s version. “I’m a great competitor, it hurts not to have won, but at the same time I recognize when someone is better than me. For me, it is fuel for a fire that is about to light up”, he explains again. And then he points out how by now there is no longer just Jacobs, but a whole group of competitive blue sprinters, which now also includes Ceccarelli: “His gold makes us understand how much the movement is growing: the Italian championship it will be really intense, now we await the return of many others, A cake, Ali, Pattait will be almost like i Trials americani. Am I still hungry? What’s more, I’m still on the appetizer”. Beautiful.