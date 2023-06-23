Samuele Ceccarelli wins the 100 meters at the European team championships

Samuel Ceccarelli I won 100 meters in his race of the division 1 of the European Athletics Teams underway in Chorzow with a time of 10.13. The blue sprinter equaled the personal best obtained at the Golden Gala in Florence. Dutch silver Raphael Bouju in 10.14 and bronze to the British Jeremiah Azu at 10.16. “Always 10.13? I’m very happy even if today the real goal was to bring as many points as possible to the team, but having also put in a good individual performance can only make me proud. I am happy to have brought the gold medal in the 100m” says Ceccarelli after the success in the 100 meters at the European athletics team championships also valid for the European Games.

“I like the queen distance more and more. I kept it a bit hidden due to injuries and other things but the possibility of having found good form and being able to participate and obtain good results can only spur me on to do better. If I could limit the time? The goal is always to improve as much as possible, but equaling the personal best is a good and strong point ”, underlined the blue that he thinks of the World Cup. “A month and a half in Budapest? We need to continue training, work on the details to improve as much as possible over this distance, improve in the second part since I always manage to get in well and push hard at the start, therefore being able to maintain the acquired top speed as much as possible to drop as little as possible. and I hope between now and August to be able to do the best possible”.

Ceccarelli replaced the injured man Marcell Jacobs. “I am convinced that he is happy with this result. He too would have had the primary objective of bringing points to the team, playing for the team, and on this I feel I have made my worthy replacement, even if it was necessary due to his problems and I hope he will come back to race with us as soon as possible. I don’t see it as a heavy legacy, but as an incentive to always be able to do better. Today I will go to bed early because tomorrow is the relay. Gimbo? He was one of the first to cheer me on as a good captain and this also dictated by his palmares and his champion personality certainly contributed ”.

The other most valuable medal went to Tobias Bocchi who won the Division 1 triple jump competition, thus also conquering the gold medal at the European Games in Poland. The triple jumper from Parma imposed himself with the measure of 16.84 at the third attempt, surpassing the silver medal which went to the Turkish Necati Er (16.71) and the bronze which went to the Ukrainian Vladyslav Shepeliev (16.67). While the blue Daisy Osakue won the silver medal in the discus throw with a time of 64.35, at the sixth and last attempt. Bronze for the French Melina Robert-Michon with 64.21 and gold for the German Kristin Pudenz with 66.84. The fourth medal went to Nadia Battocletti who won the silver in the 5,000 meters at the European Games in Krakow by dominating the division 1 of the European athletics team with a time of 15’25”09 which earned him the silver. Gold went to Latvia Agate Caune, who in division 2 ran in 15’15”21, bronze for the British Hannah Nuttall in 15’29”49. Italy closes the day in first place in the European team championships with 141 points ahead of Great Britain and Poland.

