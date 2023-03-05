Home Sports Samuele Ceccarelli won the gold medal in the 60 meters at the European Indoor Athletics Championships, Marcell Jacobs finished second
Samuele Ceccarelli won the gold medal in the 60 meters at the European indoor athletics championships in Istanbul: the Florentine sprinter, on his first call-up to the national team, beat the Olympic champion in the 100 meters Marcell Jacobs. Italy therefore won gold and silver in the specialty: Ceccarelli won with a time of 6.48, while Jacobs was two hundredths slower. Already on February 19, Ceccarelli surprisingly preceded Jacobs at the Italian indoor championships in Ancona.

