Samuele Ceccarelli won the gold medal in the 60 meters at the European indoor athletics championships in Istanbul: the Florentine sprinter, on his first call-up to the national team, beat the Olympic champion in the 100 meters Marcell Jacobs. Italy therefore won gold and silver in the specialty: Ceccarelli won with a time of 6.48, while Jacobs was two hundredths slower. Already on February 19, Ceccarelli surprisingly preceded Jacobs at the Italian indoor championships in Ancona.
