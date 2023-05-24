San Antonio, a bar launches the drink dedicated to Wembanyama

14
It’s Wembanyama mania in San Antonio: an enthusiasm that also infects the inhabitants of the Texan city, so much so that a place – the Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee – has decided to launch a drink dedicated to the French phenomenon.
The drink is called “The Alien” and is based on kiwi, green apple and Red Bull. It is defined as a drink “refreshing and full of energy, just like him”.
“It is a fusion of kiwi, green apple, and Red Bull,” Mudslingers said. “It’s bold, refreshing, and full of energy -just like Wemby. We’d like to introduce our newest Lightning Bolt – The Alien.”
