San Antonio, a bar launches the drink dedicated to Wembanyama

San Antonio, a bar launches the drink dedicated to Wembanyama

It’s Wembanyama mania in San Antonio: an enthusiasm that also infects the inhabitants of the Texan city, so much so that a place – the Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee – has decided to launch a drink dedicated to the French phenomenon.

The drink is called “The Alien” and is based on kiwi, green apple and Red Bull. It is defined as a drink “refreshing and full of energy, just like him”.

