A season with a negative record, that of the San Antonio Spurs: the black and silver finished the 82 games of the regular season conceding a total of 10,092 points. This is the highest number of points since the 1990/91 season, as well as the first time the 10,000-point ceiling has been exceeded. The Spurs have thus approached the negative record in the history of the league, belonging to the Denver Nuggets of 32 years ago: 10723, over 130 per game.