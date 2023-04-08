11
Gregg Popovich Drops Messages About Next Season. And in the United States optimism about his stay at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs returns.
The most successful coach in NBA history named Zach Collins as starting center for the 2023-2024 season: «He did it. He’s going to be our guy in position five,” he commented.
Gregg Popovich today named Zach Collins as the Spurs’ starting center for next season … which won’t exactly hush suggestions (as contained below) that Pop is likely to be coaching the Spurs next season:
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 8, 2023
