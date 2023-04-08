Home Sports San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich chooses the starting center for next season
Sports

by admin
Gregg Popovich Drops Messages About Next Season. And in the United States optimism about his stay at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs returns.

The most successful coach in NBA history named Zach Collins as starting center for the 2023-2024 season: «He did it. He’s going to be our guy in position five,” he commented.

